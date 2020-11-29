Letter to the Editor: Claims greyhound tracks predicted to lose €30m a 'misrepresentation'

I refer to the article published by the Irish Examiner regarding greyhound racing titled 'Dáil to hear motion for phase-out of greyhound funding.

The article contains a claim made by Holly Cairns TD that “the combined loss for tracks between 2019 and 2022 is predicted to be €30m”.

This claim is based on a misrepresentation of the 'Indecon Independent Strategic Review of Irish Greyhound Racing Stadia to Underpin a Viable Long-term Sustainable Industry' report published by Rásaíocht Con Éireann (RCÉ) in December 2019.

The 95-page report contains an in-depth financial analysis of the sector based on a number of scenarios.

The Indecon assessment indicates that with the current arrangements continuing to apply with RCÉ funding prize money at all tracks the “cumulative operating loss for greyhound stadia between 2019 and 2022 would be €0.5m”.

Indecon goes on to assess a scenario where RCÉ did not make any prize money contribution to any of the tracks.

In this scenario the cumulative loss would be €30.5m assuming that tracks continued to pay prize money as at present.

The assessment is also based on what Indecon terms a scenario of ‘accelerated decline’.

In 2019, RCÉ’s spend on prize money was €9.6m. Clearly, if RCÉ stopped paying prize money, the tracks would have no financial resources other than sponsorship to pay such outlay and consequently could not incur a cumulative loss of €30.5m.

It is disappointing that the Indecon Report is misrepresented in this way which can only be for the purposes of building a negative case against the greyhound racing industry which is not founded in fact.

Gerard Dollard, Chief Executive Officer

Rásaíocht Con Éireann/Greyhound Racing Ireland

Green Park, Dock Road

Limerick