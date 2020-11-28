Letter to the Editor: I’m weary of being told that I’m tired of lockdown

I am tired of constantly being told by media commentators that I am tired of lockdown and fatigued by restrictions. Actually, like everyone else, I can’t say I’m exactly enjoying lockdown. However, also like most other people, I see the necessity of the restrictions and am willing to put up with them.

What I do find very hard to put up with is the tragic chorus from Ibec, from the Vintners’ Association, and from “the defenders of the Irish way”. By defenders, I mean rural TDs, telling me I’m not up to it and that I need protection.

Actually, though I’m 75 and live on my own, I think I am. On the other hand, I can well understand the serious financial worries of people with family businesses and of workers on low incomes.

That said, Covid-19, as one immunologist put it, “goes about looking for loopholes” and if we are foolish enough to provide the loopholes, then hospitals may be unable to cope and there may be more deaths in nursing homes.

So, yes, we do need lockdowns and restrictions, at least until a vaccine arrives. However, what we don’t need are lockdowns that don’t work.

I know of two international air flights on which restrictions didn’t work and we all have heard of the street parties fuelled by the takeaway pint, where social distancing is ignored.

What is disturbing about the takeaway pint party, of course, is that the Government has decided not to deal with it.

Here, the Government really does need to be the adult in the room and should legislate, if necessary, and should provide increased police resources, if necessary. Takeaway pint crowds need to discover that soon after they arrive at the party, so do the gardaí.

Yes, yes, it is all very difficult and troublesome, as it was for the Australian authorities. The difference is the Australians did become the adults in the room.

The state of Victoria now has had zero Covid-19 infections for more than four weeks. Recently, Adelaide had one serious cluster, whose source authorities were able to locate it with lightning speed. Is there any possibility that someone would whisper in the collective ear of the Oireachtas: Test, test, test at our airports and enforce, enforce, enforce on our streets?

Bill O’Sulllivan

Maryborough

Douglas

Cork

Homeless deaths shame the nation

Almost hidden on page eight of the Irish Examiner (November 26) was a short report that two homeless men were found dead in Dublin, bringing to 57 the number of homeless people who have died in the capital this year.

And we still have five weeks to go before the year ends; five weeks that are likely to be quite cold. No human being should be homeless, especially not in the cold.

We always vow that such events should never happen again, and yet they do happen. The death on our streets of homeless human beings is unacceptable.

History will judge us badly for how we have treated our fellow humans who were unlucky enough to be unable to find shelter in our society.

And we pass by, indifferent to their plight. Indeed, in some instances, including a particular Catholic church I know of, we adopt the Nimby approach.

Need one say any more about how indifferent to homelessness we have become?

A Dublin councillor described the two deaths, and homelessness in general, as “so upsetting, annoying and frustrating”.

Hardly a good enough description of how we should feel, I would suggest. Perhaps the Taoiseach should consider appointing a homelessness minister. Such a minister is badly needed.

Michael O’Driscoll

Old Youghal Road

Cork

Resentment of the Dubs is an own goal

A Leavy (Irish Examiner, Letters, November 27) is grasping at straws as he again tries to plead that his motive in calling to have

Dublin divided for GAA purposes is well-meaning and not begrudgery. That claim simply does not stand up to scrutiny.

From time to time, teams dominate competitions, both at county and club level. That is the nature of team sports. The idea that the ‘solution’ to a team dominating a competition is to divide it is nonsense.

We never hear Mr Leavy, and those who protest annually about Dublin’s footballing brilliance, calling for the dividing of any other GAA team, club, or county that dominates.

If the idea is to create a level playing field, the number of players in an area, and not the overall population, would provide a better guide.

Dublin, despite its population, has only 134 clubs; this compares with Cork’s 259. How many sections should Cork be divided into, Mr Leavy?

If the GAA were to go along with this dividing proposal, where would it stop? Mr Leavy points out that Leitrim has the lowest population: 30,000.

So, to be fair to Leitrim, according to Mr Leavy’s way of assessing things, no team should be allowed to compete that is drawn from a geographical area with a population of more than 30,000.

Given the population of Ireland, the All-Ireland would be contested by 250 teams. Obviously, an idea that has not been thought out.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

Non-essential goods ban is flawed logic

The primary way to avoid infection — being infected or infecting another — with the coronavirus is to keep one’s distance from other people.

This is the basis around the world of elaborate government campaigns to get people to maintain a suitable distance from one another, with the supplementary requirement that masks are worn, especially where social distancing may not be possible.

In the pandemic, it is necessary that people have access to — not always clearly defined — essential goods, but it is also clear that this is secondary to preventing the spread of the virus.

In the lockdown regulations, the Government stipulates that retail outlets should be allowed to remain open, or not, depending on whether they provide essential goods. Where an outlet — even a spacious one, in which customers can maintain healthy distancing — has both essential and non-essential goods, it is prohibited from selling the latter.

This is a flawed approach. The authorities, acting as if the two areas of trade, in essential and non-essential goods, were somehow mutually exclusive, prioritise the nature of goods sold over social distancing.

Retail outlets should stay open not on the basis of what goods they sell, but to the extent that they offer an environment in which people can maintain the necessary distance from one another.

The closing of large, roomy stores that do not sell essential goods, or the closing of parts of such stores when they sell both essential and non-essential goods, is unnecessary and damaging to the economy, threatening the loss of many tens of thousands of jobs.

And the notion of fairness — for example, in letting supermarkets sell non-essential goods — does not wash here. I do not see how the character of what one is selling is any fairer a criterion than the space one provides in which to sell it safely; and it is hardly rational economic procedure to throw a large part of the population out of work just because other people, whose employers cannot provide the space to combat the virus, are out of work.

James N O’Sullivan

Killarney

Co Kerry

Some just don’t want to pay for dumping

In his letter (Irish Examiner, November 26), Tadhg O’Donovan states his belief that an increase in charges at civic-amenity sites will result in higher levels of illegal dumping.

He may well be correct, but it seems to me that there are many who will refuse to pay for the legal disposal of their refuse no matter how low the cost.

Just a few weeks ago, I removed an amount of rubbish from the side of the road where I live. It was dumped, no doubt, from a passing car.

Among the objects retrieved was a letter to Santa with a substantial wishlist. If just one of the items requested (an iPhone) was replaced with a full year’s refuse collection, the expense incurred would be considerably lower.

Unfortunately, having paid my own refuse charges, I expect that, sometime over the new year, either I or one of my neighbours will be removing some iPhone packaging from the roadside, courtesy of someone who will, undoubtedly, plead an inability to pay for the proper disposal of same.

Rory O’Donovan

Killeens

Cork

Equality in education policy doomed to fail

Norma Foley, the education minister, said of the approach to tackling educational disadvantage: “The DEIS programme provides that if we are to have the maximum possible impact on providing opportunities for students most at risk of disadvantage, then our extra resources must be targeted as closely as possible at those most in need.” (Irish Examiner, November 26.)

The key word here is ‘extra’ and that encapsulates the policy. A small amount in the overall budget is allocated to disadvantage; just enough to allow our political and administrative establishment to salve their consciences, and society’s generally, that the problem is being solved.

There is no mention of the need for equity in distributing the entire education budget. Educational disadvantage is a deep-seated and multi-dimensional problem, caused by poverty, usually inter-generational. The reality is that, as presently structured and resourced, the DEIS programme will never solve it.

Brian Fleming

Palmerstown

Dublin 20