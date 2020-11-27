Letter to the Editor: Animal cruelty not the preserve of urban dwellers

A motion calling for an end to State funding of the greyhound industry has provoked a predictable backlash from some politicians who repeat the old mantra about an “attack on rural Ireland” and a “part of our heritage.”

In the past the same politicians rushed to the defence of hare coursing and fox hunting.

I would remind them that opposition to animal cruelty is not the preserve of urban dwellers. My experience is that country folk are as likely to object to the use of hares as live bait in coursing, or the pursuit of a fox until exhaustion delivers it to the pack to be eviscerated.

I object to hare coursing or fox hunting in a rural setting for the same reason that I oppose dog fighting in an urban milieu, or the tossing of cats into Halloween fires on the outskirts of big cities. These are inhumane practises that cause extreme distress and suffering to animals.

The addresses or social status of the people involved should have no bearing on the issue. It is the impact on the animals targeted for “sport” that concerns me.

Many of those who go fox hunting are urban dwellers, while farmers are among the most vociferous opponents of the practise owing to an aversion to having their winter corn ripped up, fencing knocked down, and their herds or flocks scattered by a cavalcade of horses, hounds and hunt followers.

Blood spots have been around for a long time, agreed; but that doesn’t exempt them from justifiable criticism or scrutiny.

Cock fighting, bear baiting and badger baiting were once deemed parts of our heritage, but we don’t allow them any more.

Times change: Greyhound racing is on the decline because people increasingly prefer to see a greyhound relaxing on a coach or playing in the garden than being exploited on the track and then disposed of.

We can cherish the status of the fox and the hare as magnificent exemplars of native wild fauna, true heritage gems. We should let them live their short humble lives in peace instead of tormenting them for a cheap thrill.

John Fitzgerald

Callan,

Co Kilkenny

Leo’s dictating to us again

Leo Varadkar is back dictating again the usual monotone voice of the

cabinet. He was sheepish quiet the last while because of the leaking of the confidential information.

He was wrong on Nphet’s advice saying this lockdown might not work, it has and again he’s pontificating about what should be done for Christmas. It’s time he shut he’s trap and let Micheál Martin be the cabinet spokesman and leave Tony Houlihan to make the decision on that issue of what to do over the next month.

We enjoyed the cúpla weeks of his quiet demise, it was a break everybody wanted, whether it’s his monotone vociferous intervention on everything or just his appearance in general. Don’t let him spoil our Christmas, by giving him the spotlight to inform us incorrectly of how we are to behave. After all we are adults.

Ian Hester

Bsllymacurley,

Co Roscommon

Where’s the logic on Woulfe

The logic of the argument against holding the Government to account over the process used to nominate Seamus Woulfe for the Supreme Court vacancy goes as follows:

A newly appointed government minister can apparently, without any prior indication that they consulted anyone on it, select a lawyer from her own party over at least three sitting judges to fill a Supreme Court vacancy — all without raising any concern about politicising the Supreme Court.

Yet questioning whether that process does actually guard against a breach of the separation of powers is apparently, in itself, a breach of separation of powers. That makes no sense.

Tomás M Creamer

Ballinamore,

Co Leitrim

Justice at last — a Dáil debate

The Opposition in Dáil Éireann have stood up to be counted. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will now answer questions in the Dáil in the normal way. This is the way it is supposed to be. The finagling and “lawyerly” obfuscation about this in recent weeks has been amazing.

The constitutional principle of separation of powers has been posed as a tackling dummy to prevent open parliamentary discussion by people who should know better.

Fair questions beget fair answers. A just and legitimate Government has nothing to fear from reasonable questions. Beware those who whisper legalistic convolutions and shout “enough of this now”.

No Government should ever attempt to shout its parliament down. Our tri-partite separation of powers in Bunreacht na hÉireann actively requires our legislators to put reasonable questions to the executive on the formation of our judiciary.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart,

Co Donegal

Deis structure will not right wrongs

Minister for Education Norma Foley’s comment on the current approach to tackling educational disadvantage is revealing. “The Deis programme provides that if we are to have the maximum possible impact on providing opportunities for students most at risk of disadvantage, then our extra resources must be targeted as closely as possible at those most in need.” (Irish Examiner, November 26).

The key word here is “extra” and that indeed encapsulates the policy.

A small amount in the overall budget is allocated to disadvantage, just enough to allow our political and administrative establishment to salve their consciences, and those of society generally, that the problem is being “solved”.

It is striking that there is no mention of the need for equity in distributing the entire education budget. Educational disadvantage is a deep-seated and multi-dimensional problem caused by poverty, usually inter-generational in nature.

The reality is that, as presently structured and resourced the Deis programme will never solve it.

Brian Fleming

Palmerstown,

Dublin 20

Diego: Taken home by ‘hand of God’

Well recognised as one of the “greatest of all time” in terms of football, Diego Maradona brought much joy to spectators and much inspiration to beginners.

He wasn’t afraid to speak his mind off the field, telling Pope John Paul II to sell his golden ceiling and do something about the poor children the Church claimed to be worried about.

Now he is rightly taken home by the ‘hand of God’.

John Williams

Clonmel,

Co Tipperary

Gender-based violence must stop

It is painful and disturbing that some families still experience gender-based violence because of the broken fabric of family units and households.

Most women in poor countries and even developed countries experience horrendous violence perpetrated by their husbands. Such acts of violence, which wither happiness and joy within families, should be eradicated and the government should punish those who instigate gender-based violence.

Some women lose their lives because of gender violence.

Domestic violence should be taken seriously and the law should be enforced thoroughly.

Poor countries should also be given support. Sexual violence against women and girls should also be eradicated and women and children who experience such awful harm should be encouraged to report.

Handsen Chikowore

Stockwell,

London