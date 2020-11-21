Letter to the Editor: Nphet do nothing to inspire confidence

I am deemed an essential worker and have not missed a day of work since the lockdowns began.

During March, a quiet day would involve serving anywhere between 50 and 70 customers.

From May onwards that increased to our pre-Covid-19 levels of anywhere from 150 to more than 200 per day.

While I have taken all necessary precautions against Covid-19 in line with company policy and government guidelines, I must say that neither I nor any of my team have been seriously ill this year.

As you may imagine, serving from 50 to more than 200 customers per day from different households comes with risks and a high probability of catching Covid-19, especially when people insist on paying with cash, get closer than the social distance allowance, and handle the product.

While I remain alert to Covid-19, I find myself questioning official government communications and also what I hear from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). How can such a deadly virus be so prevalent yet so few (if any) retail workers have been affected?

Nphet do nothing to inspire confidence.

They do not publicly debate with other expert voices who take a holistic viewpoint to health and for that they have wrought on the public more misery, poverty, despair and anxiety than the virus ever could.

I am also angry about, and would welcome an inquiry into, the HSE’s role in nursing home deaths which account for a huge number of Ireland’s total death toll.

I would also like to extend my sympathies to the grieving families involved.

I am sure they have questions and they deserve answers, as do we all.

We are supposed to be the land of a thousand welcomes, but we are now the land of a thousand sorrows.

Lee Mc Donald

Tallaght

Dublin





Nphet unenthusiastic on vaccine advances

It was very noticeable over the past couple of weeks the way Nphet seemed almost upset that there is fabulous news on the Covid-19 vaccine front.

Not a hint of enthusiasm coming from it, only countering with gloom and doom unquestioned predictions.

I’ve noticed how as soon as a note of hope begins to emerge Nphet spokespeople come back with “ah yes but” retorts, which implies any cure found might not be for the Irish because we’re so different, and a certain last to benefit from anything, anyway.

We are meant to maintain an almost religious belief that Ireland is always an exception to good stuff which the rest of the world is looking forward to.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork





Government must act on vaccine plan

It is time for our leaders to take a proactive stance to the virus now that we know vaccines will be available.

Have they purchased or tendered an offer for any vaccine? Has money been allocated for such purchase? Have we a distribution plan? Can we be certain that this plan will be more aggressive than the flu vaccine plan which has run out in some communities? Have we elicited the cooperation of Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies who benefit from the amazing Irish work force in producing their products?

While we cooperate with patience in our lockdown, limiting our Christmas celebrations, following all protocols, what exactly is our government doing to get us out of the Covid prison?

Joyce Anderson

Belgooly

Co Cork





Virus doesn’t know, or care, about Christmas

I can’t understand why the Government is putting so much emphasis and importance on reopening everything for Christmas. It’s just another day.

This is not a normal year as everybody knows, and by reopening and easing restrictions again so everyone can enjoy Christmas will only give some folk a green light to go straight back to their old habits, large gatherings, house parties, etc, and Covid-19 will return worse than ever in the New Year.

The virus doesn’t know nor care if it’s Christmas.

Seán McPhillips

College Point

New York





Additional rest for teachers at Christmas

Of course teachers need additional rest at Christmas, just look at what they have to put up with: They have to put up with wearing masks or visors and have to apply hand sanitiser; they have to put up with getting extra fresh air with windows open, and take extra breaks between classes to get more fresh air; they have to put up with worrying over our students worrying over them.

Next they’ll have to put up with needing extra rest before they take their holiday rests at Christmas and mid-term and Easter and before their two to three month summer rest holiday. By the time they’re done they will probably need to take a rest from taking rests.

Ridiculous ... cop on.

Kevin T Finn

Mitchelstown

Co Cork





Street drinking has effect on residents

With all of the concerns in relation to pubs having the right to provide take-away sales and for the right of customers to consume said beverages on a public street, has any consideration been given to the rights of those who live in close proximity to such activities?

Would they that oppose any ban, or strict enforcement of the already existing laws, reconsider their opinion if their own street, or that of their parents, was subjected to the behaviour of those who apparently have no difficulty in treating another person’s home with considerably less respect than they would their own?

Robbie Kelly

Ranelagh

Dublin 6

Ethiopia is on the brink of a civil war

Surely it is possible for us to stop navel gazing on our little country’s problems at present and look at the perfect storm developing in Ethiopia and contiguous countries. If we think Europe’s refugee situation is almost unmanageable just wait until things fall apart in that country. Ireland has a long and creditable involvement with Ethiopia, in particular Tigray and must take the initiative with others within the EU and UN calling urgently for a ceasefire. We urgently need to permit diplomats and politicians of the calibre of Frank Aiken and FH Boland to raise the roof in Brussels and New York.

Dr Eugene Egan

Messinia

Greece





‘Southgate’ Bridge?

Will someone explain to me why we have a bridge in Cork City named after the England football manager?

If we must honour an Englishman, surely the late Jack Charlton would be a more appropriate choice.

Des MacHale

Blackrock

Cork





Tidal energy better than windfarms

Thousands of tonnes of liquified peat and many conifer trees were washed into the Mourne Beg river on the Tyrone/Donegal border during the week. It has heavily polluted the River Derg and will no doubt damage the precious trout and salmon fishery.

After similar liquified bog slide disasters in four counties (Kerry, Galway, Leitrim, and Donegal) at a time of wind farm construction, the Irish Freedom Party believe it’s time to suspend the planning approval and erection of new wind farms in order to allow further study and risk assessment of these developments. Pouring hundred of tonnes of concrete into a peat bog clearly has a a damaging and destabilising impact on peat dynamics.

Surrounded by sea, Ireland is better off developing tidal energy as a sustainable energy source.

Hermann Kelly

President, Irish Freedom Party,

Dublin 4





Hope for Biden to back Northern Ireland

I urge US president-elect Joe Biden to do all in his power to protect the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) for all our sakes. For the first time in a generation there is no violence and loss of life experienced during the troubles. Many people voted for the GFA in 1998 and the island of Ireland is a more peaceful and prosperous place since.

It is fundamentally important that the new incoming US administration continues to support both the Northern Ireland Executive that any future UK and EU trading arrangements will not in anyway affect the island of Ireland.

Noel Harrington

Kinsale

Co Cork





We’ll miss high farce of Trump presidency

When the Four Seasons Landscaping press conference folly occurred a check for internet memes on the topic showed there were quite a few and they were funny.

How could so many show such disrespect for the US president’s representative? Very easily and very frequently it seems.

It does raise the question about what we find funny, slapstick where someone is hurt, and sports mishaps and stupid animals usually raise a laugh. Perhaps their time is done and people want more sophisticated humour and yet it is the ridiculous, the weird tweets, the inability to accept reality and the general high farce of the Trump presidency that provide most of the best laughs.

What is needed is a political leadership that provides confidence and reliability and then people can return to watching cat videos. This time is almost upon us.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Australia





It’s over, Mr Trump

The great New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra once said: “It ain’t over til it’s over.”

Mr Trump should trust the will of the vast majority of voters. It’s over!

He should man up, congratulate Joe Biden, and save whatever vestige of dignity he might have left.

Herb Stark

North Carolina

USA