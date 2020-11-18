Letter to the Editor: I held a funeral for what could have been

One day not too long ago I woke up and I cried.

My alarm had gone off, a day destined at my desk which stands not more than 4 feet from my bed. How is this college life? But, more importantly, how am I not used to it?

Seven months this has been going on, and still my brain has the audacity to wake up and be shocked. To wake up and be sad.

I suppose I never fully let go of what could’ve been and that morning my heart ached for normality. I longed to be held by my friends. To be drunk in a crowded bar. To make a spontaneous trip or to just simply live the life we all deserved. One without worry. One without guilt. One that didn’t revolve around a daily deadly virus diagnosis count.

One where I didn’t catch myself saying ‘Only one person died today, that’s not bad’ before catching myself and realising what I had been just about to say. Sick at the thought that our most vulnerable have turned into statistics, our journalists the constant bearers of bad news and our government incapable of coping.

That day I let myself cry. I cried like I had lost a loved one, and with that came guilt. I am speaking from a place of privilege, I have lost no one to this deadly virus. But that day I held a funeral for what could have been.

Looking through old photos and videos filled with questionable actions, cheesy grins, beautiful scenery and better times I let the tears roll. I didn’t stop myself when I started laughing through the tears or felt my knuckles clench with anger as I whispered profanities. I didn’t feel guilty for being pissed off. I didn’t feel bad for wanting more. I didn’t stop myself grieving for the life I had planned, the time I’ve lost with loved ones or the memories that will forever remain unmade.

For the longest time I couldn’t understand the emotion that I had felt so persistently throughout this pandemic. It was the type of pain that crept up on you. It washed over me at night, and sometimes it woke with me in the morning. It wasn’t constant but it was there.

The silent whisper of what could’ve been.

Who knows when this will end, it could be a year, two or three. As time goes on I will continue to grieve. That doesn’t mean I’m not living and enjoying life now. I’m not dwelling but I’m not forgetting. This isn’t just about me, we all deserved better, and I won’t forget that – no one should forget that.

Because when it does end, and we reclaim the lives we had so abruptly stolen from us. Every minute will be a celebration. By grieving what we’ve lost we will appreciate so much more what we are given.

Nicky Anderson

Renmore

Galway

Church services should be allowed

Madeleine O’Riordan talks sense (Irish Examiner letters, November 15).

Assuming proper compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, there is no reason why church services cannot proceed.

I can speak of three churches, those at Ballincollig, Dennehy’s Cross, and Wilton, where good signage and stewarding has ensured complete safety.

Moreover, it should also be said that suspension of services probably impacts more severely on many other faiths which do not have the resources of the Catholic Church.

Restoration has to take place.

Donal Donovan

Model Farm Road, Cork

Nphet is second rate, at best

From the start of the coronavirus epidemic in the state, the governing class have given the impression that Nphet makes the rules and is there to pass laws to enforce these.

It was obvious to me from very early on Nphet was second rate, at best. My anecdotal observation is that level 5 is not respected and is considered excessive and absurd.

Meanwhile, the pursuit of the yo-yo current policy will assuredly result in a February lockdown at level 5.

There are other medics who are not impressed.

Professor Bill Tormey

Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Covid times like a communist nation

The older among us need to remember the criticisms directed at the old communist countries and then take a good hard look at the society we all live in today. I seem to remember the idea of protests being broken up by militarised police as something happening to them and certainly not to us, as we lived in a free society. Remember that concept?

The whole idea of centralised government dictating to us and encroaching into our private lives was anathema at one time, but now we dutifully comply.

Read More Maresa Fagan: Exit out of lockdown in jeopardy as mask begins to slip

Of course we do, because this is the way things are now. I’m not sure at this stage of the pandemic which political parties reflect the growing numbers of people who believe there’s been a massive overreaction and would like matters to return to how they used to be, with maybe just common-sense behaviour in recognition of protecting the most vulnerable.

Everything we write, watch, share, like, and download on social media is recorded and analysed at least by artificial intelligence. The old communists could only have dreamt of a society like that!

Louis Shawcross

Hillsborough, Co Down

Abortion rights under Biden

May I say here first that I am no admirer of Donald Trump. If Professor Ian O’Donnell, who wrote in your edition of November 13 regarding federal executions during the Trump era, gets his wish, then death sentences imposed on murderers, serial killers, and killer/rapists following trial and conviction, would be mercifully commuted to life imprisonment by president Joe Biden. (No objections there.)

At the same time, if the incoming president maintains the support he has promised for abortion rights, approximately 3m abortions will take place in the US during his four-year term. It will surely be a curious thing if those who are convicted of the most heinous of crimes become more secure in their right to remain, than those innocents whose only offence is to be unwanted, often based on their gender or disability.

Equality is indeed a great concept. However, the variety I expect to see over the next few years is unlikely to have universal appeal.

Rory O’Donovan

Killeens, Cork

Trump did his best for his country

History will be kind to Donald Trump, and primarily for what he did not do, which had become a habit for his predecessors going back 20 years.

He did not start any illegal foreign wars, or coalesce to begin other overseas conflicts which his predecessor, Barack Obama, and his vice president, Joe Biden, enthusiastically embraced. Trump’s main transgression was being a bit of a loudmouth and appealing to the poor and blue collar working class, those whom Hillary Clinton labelled “deplorables”, a description never disputed by Obama or Biden. And he did his best for his country and people, and caused no great harm. It was Democratic supporters who fomented most of the rioting, looting and general havoc over the course of nearly one year. Trump received over 73m votes, a magnificent result and a complete shock to the Democrats, who are preparing to flip-flop through Joe’s term in the White House, which is par for the course for them.

They might even throw in a foreign war or two to portray the fallacy of the US being leader of the “free world”.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry, Co Cork

What happens next for Woulfe?

I have more sense than to address the political/legal Woulfe maze facing the Oireachtas but may I ask some simple connected questions?

Is it true that if Judge Seamus Woulfe steps down from the bench he will not be able to go back and practise at the bar?

If so where does this emanate from, the Oireachtas or the Law Library?

What is the rationale behind this rule?

If it is true, how would this 58-year-old man with a wife and family make a

living and might it not be time to

reassess this rule and, perhaps, get rid of it?

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown, Cork

Politicians’ talk rings hollow

All the talk from politicians about the separation of powers rings a bit hollow as long as the same politicians are involved in appointing the judges in the first place. Surely if they have the power to appoint judges, it follows that they should also have the ultimate, if qualified, power to dismiss them? Isn’t that the whole point of Article 35.4 of the Constitution, which states: “A judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court shall not be removed from office except for stated misbehaviour or incapacity and then only upon resolutions passed by Dáil Éireann and by Seanad Éireann calling for his removal.”

John Glennon

Hollywood, Co Wicklow