Letter to the Editor: I held a funeral for what could have been

One day not too long ago I woke up and I cried.
My alarm had gone off, a day destined at my desk which stands not more than 4 feet from my bed. How is this college life? But, more importantly, how am I not used to it?
Seven months this has been going on, and still my brain has the audacity to wake up and be shocked. To wake up and be sad.
I suppose I never fully let go of what could’ve been and that morning my heart ached for normality. I longed to be held by my friends. To be drunk in a crowded bar. To make a spontaneous trip or to just simply live the life we all deserved. One without worry. One without guilt. One that didn’t revolve around a daily deadly virus diagnosis count.
One where I didn’t catch myself saying ‘Only one person died today, that’s not bad’ before catching myself and realising what I had been just about to say. Sick at the thought that our most vulnerable have turned into statistics, our journalists the constant bearers of bad news and our government incapable of coping.
That day I let myself cry. I cried like I had lost a loved one, and with that came guilt. I am speaking from a place of privilege, I have lost no one to this deadly virus. But that day I held a funeral for what could have been.
Looking through old photos and videos filled with questionable actions, cheesy grins, beautiful scenery and better times I let the tears roll. I didn’t stop myself when I started laughing through the tears or felt my knuckles clench with anger as I whispered profanities. I didn’t feel guilty for being pissed off. I didn’t feel bad for wanting more. I didn’t stop myself grieving for the life I had planned, the time I’ve lost with loved ones or the memories that will forever remain unmade.
For the longest time I couldn’t understand the emotion that I had felt so persistently throughout this pandemic. It was the type of pain that crept up on you. It washed over me at night, and sometimes it woke with me in the morning. It wasn’t constant but it was there.
The silent whisper of what could’ve been.
Who knows when this will end, it could be a year, two or three. As time goes on I will continue to grieve. That doesn’t mean I’m not living and enjoying life now. I’m not dwelling but I’m not forgetting. This isn’t just about me, we all deserved better, and I won’t forget that – no one should forget that.
Because when it does end, and we reclaim the lives we had so abruptly stolen from us. Every minute will be a celebration. By grieving what we’ve lost we will appreciate so much more what we are given.