Letter to the Editor: Pandemic has exposed the selfish amongst us

To say that 2020 has been one of the most trying and challenging years in recent times, would indeed be an understatement. The difficulties brought about by the global pandemic, the closures, economic impact and countless deaths globally have no doubt taken an exhaustive toll on all of us, in some way or another.

I have several close family members who happen to be nurses. As frontline healthcare workers they have selflessly been at the forefront, courageously battling this scourge and saving lives. In the process, they themselves have contracted the disease, and while thankfully having recovered, have given horrifying first-hand accounts of their experiences: “It was rough”; “I was afraid I wouldn’t make it”; “I couldn’t take a full breath without coughing up blood” — and most importantly: “Let’s just say it’s not something you want to catch.”

Covid-19 continues to kill. It is no longer restricted to the most vulnerable members of our society — the elderly and immune-compromised; relatively healthy individuals and younger patients have shockingly succumbed to the disease.

And while an extremely vocal minority of groups online are advocating for herd immunity measures, the right to mass congregate, and vehemently opposing safety guidelines and vaccinations, and preach fabrications fuelled by chatroom conspiracy theories, the reality of our dire situation is much worse than the alleged 99.97% recovery rate supporters like to cite in defense of their unique ideology.

Considering that approximately 1.32m grandmothers, grandfathers, fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, cousins, significant others have heartbreakingly lost their lives as a result of contracting this disease, you’d think as a collective species that we would band together, put our differences aside, forgo the trivial squabbling and work together to help stop the spread of the virus.

I can’t help but feel enraged and frustrated whenever I see one of the countless online videos of inebriated youths and people old enough to know better, self-righteously flouting restrictions as they publicly guzzle down alcohol. They might as well be spitting in the faces of healthcare workers, nevermind the rest of the community who has to suffer the consequences of their irresponsible, abhorrent behaviour.

Amidst dark times, we were meant to rise above and overcome, on the same wavelength as a united global family. What this pandemic has really exposed in us as human beings is just how divided and ultimately selfish we are.

Christopher Rodriguez

Dublin 3

You’re never alone with a book in hand

Groucho Marx, master of quick wit and caustic quip, was one of the USA’s greatest comedians. He regularly proclaimed that he’d never join any organisation prepared to accept him as a member. His one concession to his self-imposed imperative was his active membership of his local library where he regularly borrowed books. He justified his exception to his own rule by insisting that it wasn’t Groucho Marx but his alter ego, Julius Henry Marrix, his real name, who was the member of the library.

Groucho’s distinctive appearance, cultivated during his early days in vaudeville, included quirks such as an exaggerated stooped posture, spectacles, a cigar, a thick greasepaint moustache and eyebrows. When he removed his stage props, he cherished the anonymity to browse through the bookshelves to his heart’s content.

“Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend, inside of a dog it’s too dark to read” is another wacky Groucho quote. While a dog is indeed a faithful companion, with a book in your hand you’re never alone, even when locked down by a pandemic.

Billy Ryle

Tralee

Co Kerry

Atrocity of Covid deaths in the North

In the week that the people of Northern Ireland paid tribute to those that gave their lives in the service of their country, Remembrance Week, we, in this part of the island, also remembered those who gave their lives in two world wars, one being my wife’s grandfather who survived the trenches of the Somme with his wounds, both physical and mental.

On Sunday, November 8, our Taoiseach went to Enniskillen and laid a wreath in the memory of those individuals and also in the memory of the 12 people murdered by a gang of cowards in 1987.

However, In that same week, how sorry it was to see the politicians of the region argue over the “coins in the till” while at the same time an atrocity of similar proportions to 1987 was being carried out each day by covid-19 on their fellow citizens.

How would the Sons of Ulster who went marching to the Somme look upon their grandchildren and great grandchildren? With much revulsion I would say.

Shame on them.

Liam Lynam

Swords

Co Dublin

Defence Forces are being undermined

Since the foundation of the Irish state successive governments in Dáil Éireann have failed to create and deliver a creditable defence strategy for the Island of Ireland or even the Irish Republic. On top of a global pandemic which has greatly impacted the health of our nation and our economy we continue to face potential threats in an increasing chaotic world.

In this weakened state the governing parties have seriously damaged what little capacity we have to defend, protect and support ourselves from any external or internal threats by alienating the very people who have sworn to face any danger for the good of our nation — the Irish Defence Forces.

Underpaid, understrength, underequipped and undervalued by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, in continuum they have ignored, delayed or empty promised a better tomorrow for our patriots. There is no sense of urgency to address the first of many defence issues but top of the list must be to address the low pay and no pay of our regular and reserve personnel.

The newspapers are full of articles about the plight of our military and their families who are struggling to make a living.

They also reflect the rise in poverty and homelessness in our general population which is directly correlated to the poor governance of our nation.

Two words describe the colossal work and dedication of our Defence Forces and they are “miracle workers”, with so few, so little and for so long they achieve unbelievable results 24/7 for 365 days every year with some giving their all for Ireland or overseas in the cause of peace.

It is a sad indictment of this government and previous governments that increasing numbers of retired senior Defence Force officers have spoken out about the years of neglect with some in their frustration calling for the disbandment of our military, if those in power fail to listen and properly act.

I echo their urgent calls for proactive corrective actions to address the severe gaps in our defences from serious government inattention over the decades.

Michael Hagan

Belfast

Different fate for our political elite

Just imagine the fate of a company director if he/she had leaked company information to a mate of theirs who happened to be tendering for the same project, and was found out? They’d be sacked on the spot. So why does this same rule not apply to our political elite, or are they aloof from the fate that Joe soap would succumb to.

James Woods

Gort an Choirce

Donegal

Tidal barrier to stop Cork City flooding

One of the main reasons for flooding in the Morrison’s Island area and surrounding streets in Cork City is the bend in the river at Trinity Bridge. The bridge is too low and acts as a dam, which results in the flood waters spilling on to the streets.

It should be removed, and replaced by a bridge at least 1.5m higher. Cork City Council refuses to do this, because there is a major ESB cable running beneath it.

However, this cable could be rerouted via Parliament Bridge. I was on Horgan’s Quay on the evening prior to the recent flood, and watched the sea water being blown up the North Channel.

It almost resembled a waterfall, at the speed it was travelling upriver towards the city. A tidal barrier would surely have prevented such a scenario.

Every so often, a major project is mooted in Dublin and over a reasonably short period the job gets done (the most recent examples being the Luas and Dart services). Therefore I say, “Come on Cork, get the bigger job done — it will be money well spent”.

George Harding

Blackrock

Cork

Inconsistent rules weaken our resolve

I can’t go for a game of golf with my wife and son; I can’t go for a walk in Ballincollig Regional Park because it’s packed with people everywhere not following the rules. GAA matches ar on everywhere.

The inconsistencies in the rules will ultimately weaken people’s resolve.

Aidan Mc Donogh

Ovens

Co Cork