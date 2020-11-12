Letters to the Editor: Oireachtas must take leaf out of Chief Justice’s book

I think the public’s respect and, indeed, admiration for our independent Supreme Court has been greatly reinforced by the principled stand taken by Chief Justice Clarke and his colleagues on the issue of Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe’s attendance at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in August.

It is crucial for our democracy to ensure that the highest standards apply, and are seen to apply, in the highest places. This is the standard the Oireachtas must apply in the current case, involving as it does a member of our highest court who has lost the confidence of his colleagues. Is it too much to hope that the Taoiseach Micheál Martin will take a leaf out of the Chief Justice’s book and insist on similarly high standards for his partner in government, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who, as Taoiseach — and quite unbelievably — leaked a confidential document of his own government to a third party?

John Glennon

Hollywood, Co Wicklow

Why Judge Woulfe must resign

Daniel McConnell poses the question “Have we got it all wrong on Seamus Woulfe?” (Irish Examiner, November 10). His answer to this seems to suggest that since Judge Woulfe says we’ve gotten it wrong, therefore we have. It’s true that Mr Woulfe should not resign just because others did. He should resign because of outrage that the public will not stand for.

Mr Woulfe broke the social distancing rules that he should have been well aware of. With such little humility, this man should not be casting judgement as a judge.

Daniel McConnell alleges that the law is on Woulfe’s side. The sorry crux of the matter is that there is no law about judicial oversight or accountability. We need an independent judicary with oversight from the people.

Jack Desmond

Bandon, Co Cork

Irish democracy must be protected

During the US presidential election we have seen about how democracy works in the US.

That should remind us about how democracy works in Ireland.

Like the US, where two political parties predominate, two political parties also predominated in Ireland since independence.

To be fair to the US the two political parties there exchange power fairly often.

But that has not been the case in Ireland.

Post Trump we might see ourselves in a comparatively good light when compared to the US but we should not forget that more than 10 years ago we experienced a historical collapse and had to be bailed out.

Relative to the size of our economy that collapse was spectacular.

Despite our present-day problems, therefore, Irish democracy has supervised a near miracle recovery since.

If we examine our own democracy the lesson to be learned is that we should be careful not to repeat the mistakes of the past which bankrupt the country.

Anthony Leavy

Sutton, Dublin 13

Pfizer rises to occasion again

Pfizer stood out when it gave us Viagra, and now they’ve risen to the occasion yet again.

Onward and upward.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry, Co Cork

Ireland must stand by Armenians

As an Irish citizen, I acknowledge the difficulty that we all face day to day in the current pandemic but I would hope that we would not forget the suffering of people in other parts of the world due to war.

In particular, I have been horrified to see what has been happening in Nagorno-Karabakh (also known as the Republic of Artsakh, a breakaway state in the South Caucasus that is internationally recognized as a part of Azerbaijan.). The ceasefire signed on November 9, 2020 does not give me any confidence that the suffering of the Armenian people in that region will cease. Previous actions and policies by the Azerbaijani government do not fill me with confidence that the Armenians living in the territories now occupied by Azerbaijan will be safe.

Ireland recently secured a seat on the UN Security Council and it is matters exactly like this that we have to now take a stand on. I would hope that people who feel similar to me would contact their TD and make their view known.

Eoghan O’Connell

Mallow, Co Cork

The truth died

with Robert Fisk

I had the honour and great privilege of commanding 358 Irish troops in South Lebanon in 1982 and 1986/7. In 1982, the UN Peacekeeping Force of 6,000 multinational professional soldiers suffered the humiliation at the hands of our own United Nations Security Council, who betrayed their own UN Resolution 242, by ordering this fine force of peacekeepers to stand back and allow the Israeli forces through our lines to ‘ clear the terrorists ‘ from South Lebanon.

The Israelis did not stop at the Litani River in June of 1982, and led by Aerial Sharon, proceeded to Beirut and facilitated the ruling Christian Phalange in Beirut to settle scores in the Palestinian refugee Camps of Sabra and Shantila.

Robert Fisk, as the fearless journalist that he was, accompanied the invading Israeli forces to Beirut and witnessed the aftermath of the butchering of almost 2,000 defenclees Palestinian refugees in September of that year. It sickened him and the civilised world that the US and Israel could ‘ control’ the UN Security Council into providing the Israelis with a licence to murder, in defiance of their own UN Resolution 242.

I first met Robert Fisk five years later in early 1987 when he drove at speed into the Irish Battalion’s headquarters camp in Tibnin, South Lebanon, seeking protection against those following him who wanted him ‘out of the way’, and we provided him with all the hospitality that we provided to all visitors. Some days later the UN had arranged a safe passage for him to Beirut.

As the Camp Commandant, I spent quite an amount of time with him, and learned of the mind boggling travel that he did around the world. Robert Fisk never filed a story to his editor unless he personally travelled to the location. I admired the man’s fearlessness and professionalism.

Mary O’Sullivan, (Irish Examiner, letters, November 9) claims that Fisk was, at times, controversial, but he did not see it as that. He wanted the truth, and sometimes it hurt.

Some 33 years passed before I had the pleasure of meeting him again, in February 2020 at UCC.

Robert Fisk loved Ireland, having lived and worked in Belfast during the Troubles, and settled in south Dublin as his base for his retirement, which sadly never came. He was the very best of company. In a way, the truth died with Robert. He will be sadly missed.

Ray Cawley

Douglas, Cork.

Good to reflect on inevitability of death

My doctor informed me of a “blip” on my ECG scan, picked up as part of a routine annual physical examination. I was reminded of a saying by the stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius, “death stands at your elbow”, and for a moment I could feel the grip of his icy fingers.

What followed was a series of heart tests to determine the problem. It is only amusing with hindsight.

As I checked in at the clinic for the treadmill stress test I was asked to sign a waiver, the gist of which was that if I died during the test that it wasn’t their fault and they would not be sued. Although they would make every effort to resuscitate me.

On entering the room the test was being conducted in, I observed little to offer any reassurance. There was an enormous treadmill, a bench; presumably to lay out the corpses of those who don’t complete the test and the menacing hum of a conveniently located defibrillator.

The only thing missing, as I later emerged undefeated, was a disappointed looking undertaker handing me his business card for the Happy Ending funeral parlor and the quip, “see you later”.

Medieval art often contains a skull or skeleton to remind the viewer of death. And, in a way, it’s good to reflect on its inevitability so that our hearts are prepared for it by living lives of faith, adorned with works of mercy.

Stephen Clark

Malate, Manila