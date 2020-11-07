Letters to the Editor: Can Cork help me find an old friend of ours?

Katherine Teresa Macken, born in 1938 or 1939, lived in the North Strand area of Dublin. On her homeward journey by bus from the city centre, Katherine would alight at the stop just after Newcomen Bridge. I am unsure of the actual address where she lived with her mother and grandmother whilst her father worked in England.

She attended the Holy Faith School in Clontarf, Dublin 3, and was in secondary school there from 1950 to 1956, approximately.

Katherine’s best friend at school was Dorothy McBride, of Howth, Co Dublin (whom I was to marry in 1964).

Katherine came of a single-child family and was a very private

person; none of her classmates that I have spoken to had any further knowledge of her family or background.

Katherine and Dorothy both sat their Leaving Certificate in June 1956. That summer, Dorothy went on holidays to her cousins’ house in Navan, Co Meath, whilst Katherine went to relatives in Co Cork (l don’t know the location), before they resumed their friendship in September.

County Cork teams were competing in both the hurling and football All-Ireland senior finals that year.

Katherine, who had returned from Cork complete with a teenage romance, had arranged to go to one of those matches (but which one I cannot say) with her holiday boyfriend. She asked Dorothy to accompany her. The Cork supporters that they met up with went to the final in a convoy of two cars. The first was driven by a young man whose fiancee, wearing an engagement ring, was in the front seat. They were to be married later

that year. In the rear seat was the boyfriend and possibly a younger brother.

Katherine and Dorothy kept up their friendship, which gradually petered out as the demands of adult life took over. In 1959, Dorothy, by chance, met some of her school friends from her Clontarf days and enquired about Katherine. None had any news or information of where she was or how she had progressed in life.

Dorothy married me on October

20, 1964. The passage of time and the arrival of five children dimmed Dorothy’s memories of Katherine for many years. However, with the arrival of the new millennium, Dorothy wished to renew her acquaintance with Katherine. It was a difficult task for me to attend to. I did not know where Katherine lived or whom her relatives might be. Her mother would appear to have been from Co Cork.

I searched in the Dublin Public Library newspaper archive, the National Archives, various street directories, and the General Register Office in Dublin. In the General Register Office is listed a Katherine Teresa Macken’s birth. However, a copy of the birth certificate, while

it gives the correct date in 1938, shows the details of a different person. I have been to that person’s family and they convinced me

that there was no such person as Katherine Macken among them. Perhaps there was a transcription error. With that, I had come to the end of my endeavours. I am hoping that a letter to the Irish Examiner might refresh the memories of 1956 in some Cork persons who were in the two cars mentioned earlier.

Few enough people had a car to travel to Croke Park in 1956. Two cars going in convoy would be a noteworthy event.

Perhaps the young couple who were to marry later in 1956 would remember it all.

Katherine’s mother used to take her on holiday to Cork, but to where

I do not know. Maybe relatives of her mother who read this letter will recollect them coming.

I am hopeful that, somewhere in Cork, someone will be able to

advise me of Katherine Macken’s progress in adult life, whether or not she is still alive, and any other account of her whereabouts.

Dan King

Árd na Lí

Tralee

Co Kerry

Loujain jailing an ongoing outrage

The Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been in jail since May 2018. She has been

refused basic rights, such as visits from her family, and has felt that the only course of action that is open to her is to go on hunger strike.

It is an outrage that Loujain was jailed in the first place, never mind held for two and a half years. Her ‘offence’ — namely, being a woman driving a car just weeks before Saudi Arabia lifted a decades-old ban on female drivers — is obviously no offence at all. In addition, it is clear from her family that Loujain has faced sexual harassment and torture, including electric shocks and water boarding, in

detention.

In short, the case of Loujain al-Hathloul casts a spotlight on the utterly appalling Saudi human rights record and the dreadful Saudi regime.

We stand in solidarity with Loujain, as well as with the countless other women who have faced the same kinds of treatment, merely for asserting their human rights.

We call on the Irish Government to summon the Saudi ambassador to account for these awful actions and ask the Saudi government to explain why Loujain cannot have regular visits and demand that visits be permitted immediately.

Bríd Smith TD

Mary Lou McDonald TD

Denise Mitchell TD

Louise O’Reilly TD

Kathleen Funchion TD

Pauline Tully TD

Violet-Anne Wynne TD

Mairead Farrell TD

Reada Cronin TD

Patricia Ryan TD

Sorca Clarke TD

Imelda Munster TD

Rose Conway-Walsh TD

Claire Kerrane TD

Senator Lynn Boylan

Senator Elisha McCallion

Senator Ivana Bacik

Senator Rebecca Moynihan

Senator Marie Sherlock

Senator Annie Hoey

Roisin Shortall TD

Catherine Murphy TD

Holly Cairns TD

Jennifer Whitmore TD

Joan Collins TD

Catherine Connolly TD

Marian Harkin TD

Senator Frances Black

Senator Eileen Flynn

Senator Lynn Ruane

Senator Alice Mary Higgins

Voting not rigged but politics dirty

As the count in the US election goes on, Donald Trump, the president, has continued to rail against what he sees as the corruption of the electoral process. He is correct to highlight a possible corruption of the political process, but, obviously, his is just a tired and disingenuous tirade against the mechanisms of voting.

The real corruption is in the malignant influence of money in US politics, facilitated by the fundamentally flawed Citizens United ruling. In this election cycle, a record amount of corporate finance was deployed to spread misinformation and falsehoods through PACs and social media.

However, the most glaring issue with the US political system is that the senate, which holds the real power, is dysfunctional in how it represents the electorate. As it stands, with two senators per state regardless of population, densely populated states are significantly underrepresented when compared to rural, less-populated states.

This is reflected in the conservative lean of the upper house and

exacerbates the social divisions simmering in the US.

This election again highlights the need for serious political reform, but in the current climate it is hard to see how this can happen.

As the world watches on, any claims that US politicians make about the merits of their democracy sound hollow.

Barry Walsh

Blackrock

Cork

Trump claim just not plausible

The latest claim by Donald Trump, whom I hope will soon be the ex-president of the US, is that “if you count the legal votes, I easily win”. That reminds me of my friend, who is a ‘very good golfer’ because he only counts the good shots.

The conspiracy theory of numerous electoral officers cheating is akin to the moon-landing denials: It’s just too hard to have a massive cover-up, since most people are actually honest. Smile, accept the result, go back to your golf course, but count all of your shots.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Australia

Media slavishly following CNN

The international media did a lousy job in covering the 2016 US election. And I think they’re being a wee bit presumptuous now and following CNN a bit slavishly. CNN is a great organisation, but, let’s face it, they present election data very well and analyse it very badly.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart

Co Donegal

The journalist’s journalist

Frank Sinatra said of Matt Monro that he was the singer’s singer, meaning he was respected by his peers.

The same may be said of journalist Robert Fisk, who died earlier this week. His knowledge of wars and conflicts was unparalleled. His views were controversial, as he saw little justification for wars, because of the impact on people.

Fisk emphasised the damage war does. I see him as a human rights activist.

Mary Sullivan

College Rd

Cork

Increase organic, reduce pesticides

I refer to Stephen Cadogan’s comment piece of November 2, in Irish Examiner Farming, titled ‘CAP goes down the green path into unknown territory’ and which asks: If the EU wants a 50% reduction in pesticide use and a 20% reduction in fertiliser use, why does it also want an increase of EU land used for organic farming?

I imagine the answer is that any

increase in organic farming (which does not allow the use of chemical pesticides and fertilisers) would

assist in reaching the targets of 50% of chemical pesticides and 20% of chemical fertilisers. I’m not sure how the three-year conversion period before produce is certified organic will be handled; maybe the Department of Agriculture could shed some light on that matter.

Rabobank is correct, in my opinion: Economic incentives will be needed to achieve the changes required to produce organic farming products as per the Farm to Fork strategic goals and by 2030.

I agree that farmers’ livelihoods must be taken into account, because of the changes required, and this has been given special mention in the Farm to Fork strategy.

Noel Lynam

Ballycullane

Kilmallock

Co Limerick