Letter to the Editor: Pulling the wool off our aisles

I am a pensioner with health issues and have been isolating since March when Covid-19 turned everything upside down.

Having no family to depend on, living alone, and only leaving my apartment to buy food twice a month is tough.

I am, however, lucky in the sense that my passion is knitting and crocheting. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, I used to belong to a knitting group and made good friends there. It is a therapeutic hobby that keeps me busy and helps to keep my spirits up. Suffering from chronic pain causes depression but creating beautiful projects gives me a sense of purpose and fulfilment. As a pensioner I have been buying wool from Aldi for years as it is good value for money. The Government has now decided to stop Aldi and Lidl from selling the middle aisle goods as it is deemed non-essential.

What am I supposed to do now? It is the only activity that keeps me sane and content! What am I living for if I have no family, no friends, nowhere to go, and the only hobby I love is taken away from me? Am I now non-essential too?

Irene Nel, Tuam, Co Galway