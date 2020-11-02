Letter to the Editor: Three men conspired in one woman’s dismal fate

I write with regard to the debacle regarding the historical records of mother and baby homes. In most cases of mothers and babies in this abhorrent chapter in our history — it was a tragic tale of a pregnant woman and unborn child; and then infant against the three fathers.

For the most part, three men always knew about what happened and connived to conspire to conceal these so-called sinful secrets. So where were the mothers’ fathers, the children’s fathers and the reverend fathers who were all culpable of grave secrecy in this horrific odyssey of injustice perpetuated against Irish women and children?

Are these fathers not accountable for these terrible unforgivable wrongdoings? We must redress this situation; we must not conceal these records for one day more.

Maybe it’s also about time we addressed the Limbo scandal to — that other dark unspoken historic secret visited upon many Irish women and their infant children who died prematurely by the Catholic Church and also the notion of churching itself.

Paul Horan

Assistant professor

School of Nursing & Midwifery

Trinity College

Dublin 24

Leo opens can of defamation worms

The serving Tánaiste has publicly and explicitly accused a domestic publication of “gross” defamation. This is an extraordinary development. I can count on the fingers of one hand the number of times a serving Tánaiste or Taoiseach publicly and explicitly accused a domestic news outlet of defamation. Not a colloquial rebuttal, but rather a public and explicit allegation of defamation. Is the Tánaiste going to court? Will there be an injunction sought? That would occur in open court. Defamation cases are heard before a jury. What a mess that would be. And what a waste of time.

Is there a “backstairs” in Government Buildings where sensitive contractual information transits and is debated? This is a fair question. If so, what other nationally important contracts are debated on the “backstairs”? If that is happening, it is “no way to do business.” One can understand the desire of any senior politician to get on with the job. Impatience is no vice.

Leo Varadkar is no crook. I disagree with him on practically everything. But (and because) he is a highly effective right-wing politician.

Public money sits in gigantic amounts in a gigantic trough. Various sectional interests always have designs upon it. That is an ongoing scrum. The only goalkeeper in that goal is the minister. The rules are pedantic but crucially important. They protect ministers and

the public purse alike. Our defamation law has little or no part to play.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart

Co Donegal

Teachers’ strike call is disgraceful

Why did teachers vote for action up to and including strike action? Disgraceful but typical of (n)ASTI teacher unions. But teachers maintain that union and teachers voted for strike action, not the Union. So, disgraceful but typical of (n)ASTI teachers. Shame on them.

Are doctors, nurses, cleaners, delivery persons, retail workers, etc, all to take strike action because they each didn’t get their lollipop? Cop on teachers.

You’re letting yourselves down as well as the country as a whole, or should that be “as a hole”, by the time teachers are done getting their lollipop.

Kevin T Finn

Kingston Close

Mitchelstown

Co Cork

Beware of arrogant scaremongers

Robert Sullivan tells us in relation to the coronavirus that we should not listen to the “arrogant scaremongers” in the medical profession — ‘Scaremongering about Christmas’ (Irish Examiner, Letters, October 29).

Neither should we listen to the “incompetent politicians we voted for”.

The impression given is that instead, we should listen to Robert Sullivan and his likes.

A Leavy

Sutton

Dublin

No confusion in combatting Covid

However confused your reader Dennis Fitzgerald may have been about the lockdown rules — ‘Confused by the rules around Covid’ (Irish Examiner, Letters, October 29) — that were applied in Melbourne and the state of Victoria isn’t the important message for us in Ireland that these “confusing” lockdown rules have, over a six-week period, reduced Covid infection rates there from a peak of over 700 a day to four in recent days.

If we can be as successful here then it will be very welcome news.

Maybe Mr Fitzgerald’s real message to us here ought to be that somewhat confusing though it may have been it’s the successful outcome of the lockdown that counts.

Paul Fellows

Bailick Road

Midleton

Co Cork

Fear of violence after US election

In the numerous articles about the US election there was one recent item that seems disturbing — gun stores are running out of ammunition. This could be good news as those unhappy with whatever the outcome is won’t be able to buy any ammunition although it also could be disturbing in that they have already bought this ammunition in case of a result they don’t support. For a country that is the land of the free there should be no use of weaponry in the decision or acceptance of an election result.

The electorate should vote and then accept the result without using lawyers or guns to try and get the result they wanted. There has been enough deaths already in America recently. The same ideal should also apply in all countries as the use of violence seems worldwide.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Vic Melbourne

Australia

Great memories in ‘Ring’ supplement

Congratulations on your excellent ‘Ring’ supplement (Irish Examiner, October 30) and — I am sure like thousands others — I really enjoyed it and read it from cover to cover.

I searched for a quote that has stayed with me through the years. This was a quote in the press after the 1956 game between Cork and Limerick.

I am crediting it to John D Hickey, perhaps it was Padraig Puirseal: “They were saying on the sideline that Broderick was holding Ring then he took the easel in his hand and painted his own picture.”

There was also excellent pictures of the three goals I will never forget as a very young boy going to my first match between Cork and Tipp in the early ’50s , the hair stood on my head when Cork and Ring came on the pitch.

Great men, great memories, great games.

Sean Ryan

Mallow

Co Cork

Craft workers of Cork’s stone yards

It was wonderful to read Michael Moynihan’s tribute to the great Seamus Murphy, an outstanding stone carver — ‘Murphy’s wisdom and works leaves a legacy carved in stone’ (Irish Examiner, October 29). Michael quotes a friend of Seamus saying that sometimes he had to do “journeyman work”, but that “he never skimped anything. Everything he did was a work of art”.

Perhaps now is a good time to also acknowledge the master craft workers employed in Cork stone yards who invested in their work their own artistic imaginations and integrity. One only has to visit St Finbarr’s Cathedral for evidence of this. Even today, the Celtic crosses carved by our dwindling band of stonecutters are breathtaking in their complexity and beauty.

Back in the ’80s and ’90s, as a mere labourer in one of Cork’s stone yards, McCarthy’s of White Street, I was privileged to observe some of these masters at work (“journeymen” they were not). Among them were Tadhg McCarthy (who was one of the carvers of the city’s coat of arms at the Customs House), Terry McCarthy (also a renowned singer sadly recently deceased), and Tom McCarthy. The other yards in the city and county were also staffed by superb stonecutters producing their own works of art.

The fabric of Cork has been enriched by the artistic output of the great Seamus Murphy and, indeed, by the generations of stone carvers who have always taken great pride in their work and art.

Dominic Carroll

Dunowen

Ardfield

Co Cork

NCT failure rates

The reason why so many cars failed the national car test (NCT) in 2019 is that when people put their cars through the NCT they find out what’s wrong and then fix it.

It costs the same for a pre-NCT test in a garage. It makes sense to put the car through the NCT, and if it fails, fix the faults. Because it was tested by the NCT once the fail is fixed then the car is good and roadworthy.

At least you know what you’ve to spend to get the car fixed, instead of being ripped off by people saying you need this, this and that done to pass.

Gavin Cosgrove

Clondalkin

Dublin 23