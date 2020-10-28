Letter to the Editor: Deferral of our baby’s baptism saddens me

In the light of the suffering of people who have lost loved ones to Covid-19, and of those who have lost their jobs, income and security for the future, my grievance is small. Compared to those who are currently suffering real despair and depression, indeed it may seem utterly insignificant; it is, however, no less real to me.

In August, my husband and I brought a little girl into the world, with the help of an amazing medical staff who did everything to make the experience a very happy one, despite HSE restrictions. We had booked her baptism in our local church for October 10. Unfortunately, as level 3 was introduced that week, and level 5 last week, that has been postponed indefinitely.

As a young practicing Catholic, it grieves me that we cannot foreseeably receive this sacrament for our baby. Incidentally, we were quite happy to just have her baptised and postpone any family gathering to celebrate it until it was considered safer to do so. I see Mass and the sacraments as

essential. It upsets me to observe that our government does not likewise view their priority. It seems draconian to cancel the sacraments without giving a second thought to the effect on worshipers.

I acknowledge and respect the fastidious efforts of those in power to curb this Covid-19 spike. While the deferral of our baby’s baptism saddens me, it has not affected my peace, nor will it rouse me to reactionary fringe protest or sedition. We will celebrate it the first opportunity we get, once these restrictions are lifted. I simply wish to exercise my right to not remain silent about my disappointment.

Gerardine Behan

Cahirdown

Listowel

Co Kerry

Bookshops are vital to mental health

Five weeks to go and the seething anger, anxiety and fear felt at virtually every kitchen table on this island should be listened to. Everybody has an opinion on this virus but nobody knows the final outcome.

A good government, making bad decisions, is breeding contempt for laws that will become unenforceable and a land potentially ungovernable.

For example, who decided that bookshops are not “essential” to good mental health?

Yes, there is a problem with this new virus but the imprisonment of entire populations is causing unimaginable pain sorrow and destruction of dreams and life among the young and old... especially children.

John J May

Tallaght

Dublin 24

Signing for pension is surely infectious

Does this three-headed Government know what it is doing?

Since March, State pensioners who are customers of their local post office did not have to use the electronic pen to sign for their entitlement, due to the fear of Covid-19 infection.

Yesterday when I visited my local post office to draw my pension, the old system of everyone signing with the same electronic pen had been restored and back in use. Surely this is a backward step when the entire country has been placed on a level 5 lockdown to prevent the spread of infection?

And to make matters worse a man entered the post office without wearing a mask. He was unchallenged and signed for his pension while talking to all around him.

Either we are serious about curbing the spread of infection or we are not. An Post must explain why it has re-instated a system that can only aid the spread of infection.

Patricia O’Connor

Skehard Rd

Blackrock

Cork

T-shirt twits ain’t influencing me

There are now a number of social media people, often amusingly labelled as celebrities or influencers, who are wearing anti-covid lockdown t-shirts with the expectation that the Government will change their plans because of this.

Any advice or suggestions should only come from medical experts and not keyboard warriors or t-shirt twits.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Australia

Minister free to ignore AG’s view

In a radio discussion on the thorny subject of sealing mother and baby homes files for 30 years an official, in defence of his minister, said this was the attorney general’s advice and the minister had to go with it. “Oh, no,” I thought, not another of those people who think that at the mention of the words “attorney general” we should all genuflect!

Now, let’s get this clear once and for all, the attorney general is nothing more or less than the government’s lawyer. If a minister consults the attorney general he is free, having heard the attorney general’s view, to go with it or not, as is the case when anybody consults a lawyer.

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown

Cork

This TD is barking up wrong tree

In his contribution to the recent Dáil statements on the level 5 response to Covid-19, Independent TD Michael McNamara declared his admiration for the greyhound industry and jokingly lamented that “Ireland has never been represented in the Olympics by a greyhound”.

I’m sure Deputy McNamara would not wish any greyhound to suffer at the hands of cruel humans, but that is unfortunately what happens to these dogs and will continue to be their fate until this vile industry has been killed off. Worldwide, the clock is ticking for greyhound racing. Reduced commercial sponsorship and falling attendances bode ill for its future in Ireland.

Meantime, let’s not wrap the green flag around a pursuit that makes life a hell on earth for man’s best friend.

John Fitzgerald,

Callan

Co Kilkenny

France’s amnesia is enlightening

President Macron of France is telling the world of the civilised values of his country, amid criticisms because of his response to the brutal murder of a teacher by a Muslim radical.

What is conveniently forgotten by France is the fact that history cannot be overly kind to a country which has exported colonial misery and death to Islamic nations in the middle east and north Africa.

France adopts a skewed sense of nationalistic amnesia when confronted with the truths of its history of invasion and subjugation of countries it sought to rule over with an iron fist.

This French humanitarian concept only applies to France. It was always thus, not surprisingly, since it first claimed to own the “enlightenment”.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

Cue a messy few weeks in US politics

Postal voting in the US election is occurring at an unprecedented level. This is something the Republicans conspicuously allowed to expand unopposed. “Voter fraud” does not really exist in the US. But the idea that postal voting is, in the administrative sense, suspect is an easy idea to sell to the American public.

Enter, stage right, the election lawyers.

Unless Joe Biden wins by a mile, there will be no “election night”. There will be a tsunami of legal disputes in swing states. Republicans are far better at that. Even if these issues are resolved in favour of Biden, “the Donald” will shout “fix” until he’s hoarse. He has little real interest in politics. He ran for president to forestall bankruptcy and to fend off his creditors. No one was more amazed than Donald Trump when he was elected in 2016.

This is going to be a very messy and intriguing few weeks in US politics.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart

Co Donegal

A (divided) nation once again

The great divide in Irish society is not between rich and poor. It is between public sector and private sector.

The pay increase of 2% for the public sector from October 1 seems to have met with approval from most commentators. This increase also applies to councillors and politicians, all of whom are linked, wisely, to public service pay and conditions.

So, who is going to seriously question, let alone oppose this expenditure. Certainly not the public sector broadcaster’, where increments are to be restored. They are all in this together.

Workers in the private sector would love to be in that club but they will not count for anything in this great exercise of major conflict of interest, where public servants negotiate public service pay with public service unions. Retired civil servants will also benefit but not OAPs in the private sector.

Private sector workers and SME operators will of course contribute to all of this through taxes, while having neither pension nor job security in most cases.

Sinn Féin had promised to provide robust opposition. They were found wanting here. Instead of focusing on behalf of citizens on a proper questioning of the appropriateness in the current circumstances of this increase, they have merely used it as a PR stunt by making a virtue of not taking the increase themselves.

Private sector workers and employers, while they struggle for survival, must feel that they are considered to be of a lesser class by all political parties.

Pat O’Mahony

Westport