Letter to the Editor: I’m in a daze over Oireachtas' Mother and Baby documents move

Dear Member of Oireachtas Éireann.

I am left in a daze by your brazen audacity and your two-tongued/two-fingered rhetoric on the Mother and Baby Commission documents.

Equally, I’m astounded by your vote to seal the commission documents for 30 years.

You are showing total disregard and respect for the currently living elderly mothers and their offspring far and wide across the universe.

We will most definitely keep your actions to the forefront of the electorate in the approach to a general election and hope they will vote accordingly.

You who give politicians a bad name.

Then you wonder why you receive such online abuse and vitriol. You bring it all upon yourselves.

Seamus Ward

Dundalk, Co Louth

Handling Covid-19 not about gender

Alison O’Connor draws our attention to the fact that it is predominantly men who are making the decisions on how the Covid-19 emergency is handled and presents a very good case for making such decisions more inclusive, albeit confining that case to the gender imbalance (“Where have all the women gone? All I can see are the men in suits”, Irish Examiner, October 23.)

Aside from women, there is an array of citizens missing from the process who are particularly exposed to the virus. Citizens living on the minimum wage or those living on the basic State pension are absent. And no sign either of anyone trying to keep themselves and their families safe while living in B&Bs, cramped social housing or “family hubs”. The list could go on.

While I am sure Ms O’Connor does not wish to exclude anyone by focusing only on gender, where I would challenge her is the implication that women would deal with the

emergency in a fairer and more inclusive way. I shudder to think what would have become of those living on the lower rungs of the socio-economic ladder had Covid-19 struck Britain while Margaret Thatcher was in power.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond, Co Sligo

What of rights of locals in Calais?

It is appropriate that Suzanne Harrington’s article about the migrants around Calais appears on the Lifestyle page (‘The dehumanising of immigrants in Calais’, Irish Examiner,

October 26).

Thousands of migrants have deliberately chosen to live in squalid conditions around Calais rather than apply for asylum in France, Italy or Spain when they passed through there.

The people really being dehumanised are the local people in Calais whose quality of life has been destroyed. Not to mention the hardworking truck drivers who must daily run the gauntlet of violent gangs of people smugglers. No human rights NGOs or journalists speak up for their plight.

Karl Martin

Bayside, Dublin 13

Criminal offence for priest to say mass!

I wish to commend Deputy Michael McNamara for his passion and vehemence in quite rightly questioning the recent regulations (S.I. 488 of 2020) that would see our clergy liable for criminal prosecution for providing the sacraments of the church (religious services) in a public mass setting. Deputy McNamara correctly pointed out that many Irish constituents attend mass and he described this regulation as draconian. I as a supporter of the Catholic Church also see the approach taken in the regulation as totalitarian. Not since the Penal Laws has it been a criminal offence for a priest to celebrate mass publicly in Ireland. Just think about that, it is a very dangerous precedence, a shocking barometer of the government’s attitude towards its people, which our clergy are.

It is equally astonishing that when we return, as planned, to Level 3 in five weeks time one will be allowed to swim in a pool with four other people, without masks obviously, for an hour sharing the same water. However, one cannot sit in the same place for a 30 minute mass in an average Irish expansive church, with a mask on. We the faithful, the people of the church, simply ask for fairness and for common sense to prevail.

James Enright

Ennis, Co Clare

No end to Trump spouting fake news

When will it ever end? Not the Covid pandemic but President Trump’s mishandling of the truth about it. His latest statement inferring that doctors and hospitals will misrepresent the numbers of cases and deaths to get more funding is just plain insulting and wrong.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia

Clock wise or just time healing itself

My kitchen clock, which I did not change in March, is right again. Is it a case of time, healing?

John Williams

Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Healy-Raes and a conflict of interest

The Healy-Raes are fine strong parliamentarians. Despite carefully cultivated appearances they are savvy and highly effective politicians. Often, they have a point.

But they have a blatantly obvious conflict of interest in much of their advocacy and this is never really put to them. “I own a pub so I want the pubs open”. This is not what elected Teachtaì Dàla are supposed to do. I wonder what their over 65 constituents think about that? There’s a lot of voters in Kerry with heart disease and diabetes who support Government pandemic policy. I foresee some “surprises” in Kerry at the next election.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart, Co Donegal

What a misuse of public money

At the height of the worst pandemic in a century, public health doctors in this country are threatening to go on strike. These doctors — at the forefront of the fight against Covid — are taking strike action because this government can’t find the money to give them a long-promised pay increase.

Meanwhile, in the recent budget, this same government could find €96m to give to those who race greyhounds and horses. Successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael-led governments have given the greyhound and horse racing sectors a total of just under €1.5bn since 2001.

That such a mind-boggling amount of Exchequer funding is allocated to activities whose main raison d’être is to feed the betting industry is obscene. That the lrish public continue to tolerate such misuse of public funding is baffling.

Nuala Donlon

Spokesperson, Greyhound Action lreland

Lanesborough, Co Longford

Let’s make this a trick and treat

Children can’t go ‘trick or treat’ around the neighbourhood this Halloween, but can still enjoy the traditional celebrations. They can dress up in eerie costumes for a night of scary fun at home on Saturday, October 31. They’ll have fun carving out, on a hollowed-out pumpkin, the menacing face of Jack o’ Lantern, the wandering soul who broke his pact with the devil and so was denied entry to Heaven and Hell. They’ll relish placing the pumpkin on the windowsill, with a glowing candle inside, to spook passersby. Children will love posting their colourful selves and their pumpkins’ creepy faces on social media.

Families enjoy a variety of nuts and fruit. Children’s games such as ‘blind man’s bluff’ and ‘snap apple’ are played. Children are sometimes told hair-raising ghost stories before being safely tucked up in bed.

Halloween week is an opportunity

for children to enjoy outdoor activity, albeit while observing social distancing. Children derive hours of pleasure, fun, exercise and fresh air from

games like cracking conkers, skipping rope, hopscotch, spinning top, and glass marbles. Children are living in restrictive times. Let’s do our bit to ensure they enjoy the customs and games that make Halloween so spooky.

Billy Ryle

Tralee, Co Kerry

U18s tests a waste

Testing kids under 18 is a waste of resources in the current level 5 regime.

If we are not mixing households then for kids under 18 we know where the likely contacts are, in the household and yes in the schools.

But we are already partly/mostly isolating anyway, so further spread beyond those households is unlikely. Spread in the schools is not a problem as kids under 18 are almost not affected.

Kevin T Finn

Mitchelstown, Co Cork

‘Miscellany’ elite

A friend and I were bemoaning the fact that, over the years and successive producers, the Sunday Miscellany staple (RTÉ Radio 1) has become the preserve of the literary elite, the same well-known names regularly featuring. It’s all a far cry from the platform for the common man or woman of modest but aspiring talent, articulated

mellifluously by the presenter Ronnie Walsh as a mix of “music and musings”!

Oliver McGrane

Rathfarnham, Dublin