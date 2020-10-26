Letter to the Editor: There is no level playing field for retail

With all the talk about recent fines in terms of breaches of the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions, how come Dunnes (Cornelscourt) and Marks & Spencers (Dundrum Town Centre), both stores I visited in recent days, had all areas of their shops open and trading as normal with no consequences.

Apparently, these and many other shops, where aspects bear no relation to essential services are not in this

together but rather for their own capitalist greed. I know if I was a draper, boutique or retail clothing shop in the suburbs of cities or towns I would be opening my doors without hesitation to trade and such action will force

consistency of practice something the Government has failed abysmally in terms of Covid-19 handling.

Tom Mulcahy

Dublin 6

Where’s danger in a game of golf?

I am in my late 70s and, thank God, due to my GP and my surgeon, I am in reasonably good shape.

I fully support the letters by Michael O’Connell and Ted Dwyer (Irish Examiner, October 23) Having played both GAA, in the past, and golf to reasonably high standards, my weeks, living alone, are largely defined by my two Seniors golf days, on Mondays and Thursdays, with my friends at Fota Island, which is 16km from my home, but readily accessed by me via the Jack Lynch tunnel and motorways.

Both letters outlined the safety measures that are taken by both clubs and members. After all, we seniors are in the age bracket from 55- to 80-plus, and do not take risks with our health. We have already endured the cocoon, and we are all ready and able to do our bit for our country’s health.

Compare that with the pulling and dragging at the edge of the square in Gaelic games, whose seniors have been given carte blanche.

In my seniors’ fourball, I do not drag my fellow golfers to the ground; neither do I confront them physically or verbally; neither do I rush and throw my arms around them in celebration; and neither do we use the shower

facilities after our friendly, and life-

saving bi-weekly get-together.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the finest citizens of this country are your senior citizens. They have been there, they have done the business, and created the Ireland that you and your fellow politicians enjoy.

Now is cop-on time, and overturn this crazy decision to again discriminate against your senior citizens. Remember, most of us have good memories too.

Ray Cawley

Douglas

Cork

Trump could try a little Meatloaf

A number of musicians have complained about US president Donald Trump using their songs at his rallies. I wondered then how a few songs from a favourite singer of my youth, Meatloaf, would go. His song portfolio includes the obvious titles and a few

obscure ones.

Even before he became president, Donald Trump believed ‘Everything is Permitted’ when you are a star. There was never any doubt that ‘What you see is what you get’ with him.

It soon became evident that ‘Two out of three ain’t bad’ when you consider the position usually comes with a title, power, and respect.

It has been suggested that ‘I’ll lie for you, and that’s the truth’ was the initial approach adopted to the Covid-19 pandemic although he found that ‘It Just Won’t Quit’ and that he was not ‘Forever Young’, nor a ‘Man of Steel’, and the virus got him during his

campaign, leaving him ‘All Revved Up With No Place To Go’ for 14 days.

As the election approaches some hope that it will be a matter of ‘Read em and Weep’ for him and that his

attempt at a second term is going ‘Nowhere Fast’. He might even hope that ‘Amnesty is Granted’. This is ‘A Time for Heroes’, not a ‘Rock and Roll Hero’ but the first responders, the scientists and the medical workers.

Now it’s time for ‘The Promised Land’ where Donald Trump is ‘Standing on the Outside’, and not sitting in the Oval Office.

Maybe there will be a write-in with “Meatloaf for president”.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Vic Melbourne

Australia

Nphet logic leaves a lot to be desired

It beggars belief that, in the current level 5 lockdown, leisure centres, swimming pools, and golf courses have been ruled out of bounds. Yet horse racing, greyhound racing, soccer, rugby, and GAA are allowed, despite the fact that, with contact sports, there is continuous exspectorating of sputum.

Golf club members are out in the open air observing excellent social distancing, swim pools have adequate chlorine in the ambient and pool water environment to keep any bug at bay.

The logic of Nphet coming up with these restrictions leaves a lot to be desired and, of course, our government accepted them without question. Like the 1950’s, Nphet is now the church to which the state defers unquestionably.

Patrick L O’Brien

Woodlands

Kerry Pike

Co Cork

Car crash thinking on Covid-19

Kealan Flynn (Irish Examiner, October 16) wrote about “the unprecedented and co-ordinated assault on our rights and freedoms” that have been implemented to try and manage Covid-19 infection rates, deaths (and no doubt the availability of ICU beds).

In support of his opposition to this “assault”, he intriguingly argues: “Anyone under 65, in good health, has as much chance of dying from Covid as being killed in a car crash going between Dublin and Cavan, or Cork and Waterford, or Galway and Limerick.”

The point he seems to miss is that if we did away with the rules of the road in the same way that he would like Covid-19 regulations revoked in order to “protect our rights and freedoms”, deaths on our roads would be vastly higher. Or does Mr Flynn believe that it is right to have very strict driving laws that impact on those rights in order to minimise road deaths, but no regulations to protect citizens from the

impact of Covid-19?

The medium-to-long-term social, medical and economic impact of the latter would be catastrophic.

Paul Fellows

Midleton

Co Cork

What of Palestinian hunger-striker?

Last week, I watched RTÉ’s moving documentary on the last days of Terence MacSwiney, Lord Mayor of Cork, 100 years ago. I was overwhelmed to discover that a petition calling for Lord Mayor MacSwiney’s release was signed by 30,000 people; equivalent to 40% of the population of Cork at the time, and to learn of the tremendous solidarity demonstrated by people throughout the world.

As I write, Palestinian political prisoner Maher al-Akhras has spent 88 days on hunger strike, protesting his imprisonment without trial under Israel’s “administrative detention” system. He will die soon.

Does our Department of Foreign Affairs have anything to say about Maher Al-Akhras’s continued internment, and imminent death? Have our political leaders completely forgotten our nation’s history?

Ciara Costelloe

Ranelagh

Dublin

Truth, love denied

May I express my deepest regret regarding the decision that Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Roderic O’Gorman and others have chosen

regarding the findings of the commission for the mother and baby homes, that will seal the report for 30 years. I am not privy to and potential consequences of the report, good, bad, or indifferent, but it would appear that truth, justice, integrity and love, have been denied to those who have experienced life in such places. Is it for fear of litigation that this report is being sealed?

Surely the State owes it to these people — the most important asset of the State? As an adoptee, a person who was born in one such home, the deep sense of regret resonates within. And, I confess, in the light of such a measure, I’m not sure I will ever cast a vote for Mr O’Gorman or his party in the future.

Marcus Crothers Fitz-Gerald

Casement View

Ardfert

Co Kerry

Spring tide floods

The flooding in Cork City was due to an unfortunate coincidence of variables, i.e heavy rainfall, the direction, strength, and duration of the wind, and low atmospheric pressure. However, the single and entirely predictable element that tipped this scenario into a serious event was the simultaneous occurrence of the spring tides triggered by the new moon of Friday, October 16 at 8:31pm. Spring tides occur throughout the year at approximately fortnightly intervals and are due to the extra gravitational effect caused by the alignment of the moon at times of the new and full moon. Typically the tidal effect will peak approximately two days after the lunar event, and is not an unknown variable in that they are predictable for many years in advance. More should be done to alert the public about this.

B Robinson

Daingean

Co Offaly