Letter to the Editor: Broadband, electric car charging must be addressed

There are two items I would have liked to see mentioned in the budget. These are broadband and electric car infrastructure.

Because of Covid-19 we are all asked to work from home, where possible. One of the biggest impediments to working from home is the lack of a nationwide broadband system.

Over the years I have listened to many government ministers talk about a national broadband plan.

However, I still have to travel into my place of work due to poor connectivity. For this reason, I was disappointed that this initiative was not advanced or even mentioned in the Budget, so presumably, no money has been allocated for its development.

The second issue is the promotion of electric cars.

Punitive taxes on diesel and petrol cannot encourage me to buy an electric car. What will encourage me is the provision of infrastructure to allow me to use an electric car.

For work I travel from Mayo to Limerick and on occasion other locations around Ireland.

When I looked at the routes I was astounded to find that there were no accessible charging points along the routes.

Investment is needed in infrastructure and research and development to ensure that electric cars are suitable for the journeys people outside of urban areas make in the course of their work.

It is time the government realised that they need to place essential service at the heart of their policymaking process.

Michele Dunleavy

Hawthorn Cottage

Canbrack

Dunworley a high pressure zone? More like a blood pressure zone

We live in Dunworley on the Seven Heads Peninsula, a remote rural area where we have done holiday lets for 20 years, bringing tourists from all over the world in normal times who greatly support the local pubs, restaurants, shops and tourist activities and attractions.

This year we were full up with staycations after lockdown.

We got a letter last week from Cork County Council to say we are now in a rent pressure zone (RPZ) and have until October 23 to register to be allowed to let our place for 90 days per annum.

We have been put into this situation by electoral boundary changes, being moved out of West Cork, (which the local community publicly said it did not want to happen) and put in Bandon–Kinsale constituency.

The Department of Housing has made the entire constituency a rent pressure zone with no thought to specific areas and people’s livelihoods.

Our nearest town, Clonakilty, still in West Cork, is not in a rent pressure zone but our remote headland is? This is a complete farce.

My family’s entire income comes from short-term holiday lets. Our income has already been severely hit by Covid-19 and now we are hit with this.

This area is anything but a high pressure zone — no one wants to live here long-term but it is popular for holiday rentals.

We currently have a mortgage moratorium because of the pandemic but will lose our property with this blow.

Richard Murphy

Dunworley

Co Cork

Government has taken away my life

Dear Government,

I am 24 years old and a member of the Z generation. Today I lose my job, perhaps permanently. I live with my parents. Presently I am not allowed embark on a relationship, go to a pub, restaurant or gig, meet my friends or go on holidays. In short, I have no life. Sometimes I wonder is there any point in getting up in the morning.

And all for what? To protect an inadequate healthcare system for which you and your previous administrations are directly responsible.

And, of course, it is my generation that will have to foot the bill for these borrowed billions.

Thank you for taking away my life.

John O’Grady

Naas

Co Kildare

This virus is so disheartening

I’m totally disheartened by what’s happening in our country with the coronavirus.

If people just listened to what the expert’s are saying then we wouldn’t have this problem.

I think there are over 10,000 homeless here in Ireland and over half of them are children and it’s children who are suffering the most.

With another lockdown more people will probably lose their jobs and will probably end up in the same way.

Denis Michael O’Sullivan

Bawnatemple

Carrigadrohid

Co Cork

The time to act was last August

Nphet and the chief medical officer should have called time at the beginning of August, at the latest, when cases, incidence rates and close contacts were at low numbers, and not at the beginning of October when the numbers were out of control. Nphet and the CMO have been out of their depth ever since then. Secondly, without significantly increasing testing and tracing no amount of social distancing will keep us at low numbers, and consequently we will continually be in and out of level 4/5 restrictions.

Kevin T Finn

Mitchelstown

Co Cork

Of course this isn’t a level playing field

You’d do well to have friends in high places as we enter Level Five of the Covid-19 restrictions.

While I accept the need for tough measures to tackle the virus and save lives, it does jar a bit when I think of the activities that are permitted to continue, as if they had some intrinsic or incalculable value that set them apart.

Dr Tony Holohan says that people need something to look forward to at this time, and that’s fine, but isn’t the man or woman struggling to keep the local shoe shop or delicatessen open as deserving of a sporting chance as any hurler or footballer? It will be a crime for the next six weeks to have a cup of coffee downtown with a friend or acquaintance, but perfectly in order for horse and greyhound racing to proceed. A surprise exemption to the no-sport rule has been live hare coursing; a “sport” that is a criminal offence in the rest of Europe, apart from Spain.

At any time this organised animal cruelty is abhorrent, but for the government to facilitate it right now is mind-boggling.

I ask: Does a visit to the gym pose a greater risk to public health than organising a hare coursing match?

Is a meticulously sanitised hair dressing or beauty salon to be deemed less hygienic than a muck entrusted or rain-sodden animal-baiting venue?

Our leaders have now decreed that in the middle of this pandemic it’s acceptable to arrange for horses or dogs to run in circles for gambling purposes and for humans to set dogs on hares for the craic... while the rest of us are expected to abide by rules that will turn our lives upside-down, possibly affect our mental health, and decimate the national economy.

It seems, to quote the dictatorial pig in George Orwell’s novel, that “some animals are more equal than others.”

John Fitzgerald

Callan, Co Kilkenny

Steering a big ship in rough waters

The Government changed its mind in recent days. It digested the rapidly escalating epidemiological facts and took decisive action in the national interest.

The media needs to jettison its fixation with questions about “U-turns”.

This ship is big and it takes some turning. No one wants to be a passenger on a ship that will not turn when the iceberg looms into view.

It’s up to all of us now. Santa’s only coming if we are good. And our businesses in particular deserve our best efforts.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart

Co Donegal

Incompetence rears its head again

Now that we have had the chance to see the real level of competence of our government, I and many of my friends/acquaintances have begun to understand the reasons for the collapse and disappearance of so many civilisations in the past.

Richard Barton

Maynooth

Co Kildare

Out with the leader of the free world

If you’re tired of being lied to on a daily basis, listening to hateful rhetoric, being misinformed with fake news from his alternate world, and watching him encourage civil unrest, vote the most corrupt president, Donald J Trump, and his regime, out of office so we can get back on track to being admired as leader of the free world and return to some degree of normalcy. We must not let him continue to keep us on the road to ruin.

Herb Stark

Mooresville

North Carolina