Letter to the Editor: Do not close Mother and Baby Home records

I am 39 years old. I am married with two children and live in Co Galway. I know my full name, where I was born, and who my parents are.

I was born in the Sacred Heart Nursing Home in Cork. It is also known as the Bessborough Mother and Baby Home. Mother and Baby Homes were still in existence in 1981. My mam has told me that her job was to care for the babies in the nursery while she was staying in the home. She had been training as a nurse in London before she got pregnant so she was deemed responsible and experienced to look after the babies.

All of the babies that she looked after in the nursery in her short time in the home were adopted. I was the only baby to go home with my mam.

I know who my parents are, I know my first name and my surname. I know that there are certain genetic health conditions that run in my family like haemochromatosis so I can monitor my health and the health of my kids.

All the other babies born in Mother and Baby Homes don’t know their full name, and they don’t know who their parents are or if they have genetic health conditions.

My mam was able to bring me home because she had a supportive family and she married my dad.

How can the State persecute babies (now adults) whose mother didn’t have a caring family or a father who was there to support them?

The Government needs to ensure that the records of Mother and Baby Homes and the records from the commission don’t go to Tusla as they don’t have staff to manage it. The records should not be shut for 30 years. Imagine if it was you and you were told you couldn’t know your own name or your parents name for 30 years?

If the State closes the records for 30 years the State will be continuing to perpetrate the injustices that these adopted individuals have been experiencing all of their lives.

Read More Maeve O'Rourke: Not too late for State to break the secrecy around Mother and Baby Homes

These individuals are the same as you and me and they have a right to know their name and who their parents are. I am very aware of this right as I could easily have been adopted and I would be in the same situation now.

Please do the right thing, don’t close these records for 30 years. Don’t close them at all. People need to know who they are.

Sarah Reynolds

Tuam

Co Galway

Another lockdown will be ruin of State

I’m totally disheartened by what’s happening in our country with the cornavirus. If people just listened to what the experts are saying then we wouldn’t have this problem.

There are about 9,000 homeless here in Ireland and around one third of them are children and it’s children who are suffering the most.

And if we have another lockdown then more people will probably lose their jobs and will probably end up in the same situation. We can’t go through another lockdown because if we do it would be the ruin of the country and people’s mental health.

I also believe that no man should ever be violent to a woman whether it’s domestic or sexual. Some women are too afraid to say anything to anyone but I would encourage them to be brave and ring the support lines and they will help them if they let them.

Denis Michael O’Sullivan

Carrigadrohid

Co Cork

Dying with dignity is great consolation

Just like everyone else, I will die. Just like almost everyone else I don’t know how it will come about. I might just slip away without warning in my sleep. Or I might gradually lose my power of reason and my capacity for decision-making. Or I might acquire some condition which will cause me to have slow death with gradual loss of control over myself and my bodily functions and eventually a painful and degrading death.

The Dying with Dignity Bill presently before the Oireachtas, gives me the hope that, if I were terminally ill, I would be able to end my life before it gets to that stage. Knowing that I could be helped to die a simple, speedy and peaceful death would be a great consolation and allow me to enjoy my last few weeks or months of life as best I may.

I would have the chance to come to terms with my death and help my loved ones to do so. That for me, would be dying with dignity.

Some argue that the provision of voluntary assisted dying would diminish the value of human life. On the contrary — it would enhance the value of every human life because everyone would know that in the specific circumstances of a terminal illness, they would have a measure of control over their death.

Others argue that the provision of palliative care eliminates the need for assisted dying. Pain will be controlled and the patient allowed to slip from the world with dignity. However, their idea of dignity may not be mine. I may not wish to die in a hospital or hospice — surveys suggest that 70% of us wish to die at home. I don’t know whether I want to be sedated to the point of unresponsiveness in order to “alleviate my distress” and allowed to die after withdrawal of fluids and food. I don’t know whether I want to put my loved ones through the pain of watching me fade away over several days.

I know what I do want and that is the choice. And I’d like that choice for others.

Alan Tuffery

Raheny

Dublin

Pandemic solution is in our own hands

I can understand that level 3 is for jobs, businesses and the economy.

However, at 76, I have no job to lose, no business to lose, but I do have one thing to lose — and that’s my life.

No doubt I will practice Level 5 restrictions when I know what they are.

With me it’s like Dr Fauci and Donald Trump.

So I do accept Dr Tony Holohan and leave business to Leo Varadkar.

At the moment, I’m healthy, but if we are in the long haul, I may not be so lucky.

I really can’t understand why all people do not observe the basic guidelines.

It’s unknown how long restrictions will continue but it’s public knowledge that the virus must be stopped before the economy will thrive.

The solution is in our own hands until a safe and effective vaccine is widely distributed.

Bernard Naughton

Farranree

Cork

Nphet have been proved to be right

So what now, Tánaiste? Perhaps a big slice of humble pie? Maybe a pinch of penance? Surely, at least an admission of something like: “Fair cop, Tony”?

Some chance, one has to suppose. The “real” Taoiseach, as Mr Varadkar always likes to portray and profile himself, does not do apology, even when it is blatantly required.

And so it has, very sadly, come to pass that Dr Tony Holohan’s urgent advisory for level 5 restrictions on Sunday, October 4, is patently the place for all of us to be.

If we want to make a galvanised strike to stem the exponential rise of Covid-19 cases, which is obviously now spiralling out of control nationwide, the only effective show in town must be level 5 restrictions for a period of some weeks. Then, perhaps there may be some little chance of something resembling traditional Christmas fare come December.

Varadkar’s crassly unbecoming slighting of that Nphet advisory and their !save job-and-salary” profile, served only to demean the Tanáiste and his office.

Now, that the original Nphet advisory has been wholly vindicated, why is the Government not prepared to take it on the chin and go for the obvious. Tinkering around piecemeal with regional levels with extra tweaking variations has laid waste all the lofty claims of clarity and concision at the launch of same. Bah humbug. We simply must bite the bullet now before it does us in, as it is inevitably will.

Of course, Dr Tony Holohan suffers exactly the same fate as many other national CMOs. Tony Fauci in the US and Chris Whitty in the UK all get the bums-rush from their political masters — and look at the results in both those jurisdictions.

Read More Daniel McConnell: Varadkar backed level 5 a fortnight after attacking the proposal

The core dynamic pertaining is not the actual concise, cogent and correct advisory from Nphet, it’s that politicians, especially those with egos as fertile as Leo Varadkar, are not prepared to countenance the public health maestros stealing their media thunder.

It’s the “egonomy”, stupid.

Nphet has not only been proved right although, being professional and mature, they will not necessarily take any comfort from that. They are clearly very much on the ball, vis-a-vis their data-gatherings, appraisals assessments, projections and advisories. Could one say that about anyone in government, either individually or collectively? Absolutely not.

This Government has squandered so much time and trust in a blizzard of fudged messaging and opaque communication. Time to poo or get off the pot of dithery-doo.

Doing the State some service is what Nphet is all about and doing it well for sure. The Government, on the other hand, is concentrating on media-management and asserting its own primary perception over the delivery of the country from the Covid-19 onslaught. Yes, they have to consider things in the round, relating to socio-economic and general well-being issues, but when push comes to shove, they surely have to opt to save lives and survival rates, and forego the tawdry addiction to self-image and trite political panderings.

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore

Waterford