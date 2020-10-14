People in glasshouses shouldn't throw stones

The constant gleeful and giddy criticisms of the US in Irish and European media and sadly, in individual citizens’ comments too, is very hypocritical. It seems to me that all of Europe “demands” the US to fight its wars and spend billions of tourist dollars in its countries.

Along with becoming the major employer in many of their countries with absolutely no concern for the towns or cities in the US that lose those vital jobs — not to mention the tax these corporations should be paying in the US — it’s classic case of “I’m alright Jack”.

Does the US ever hear a thanks from Europe — no just a deafening silence. If Europe wants to pay homage and seek friends in China, Russia, North Korea, and with Middle Eastern despots — go right ahead, however “let the buyer beware”. These are countries that practice genocide on their own people, crush free speech and journalism, and in many cases treat women worse than their animals.

No doubt we have problems here in the US but so to does Ireland, England, Europe, and the rest of the world. People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

The vast majority of the US and its 330m approx. citizens are kind and decent folks and always have been. Certainly Trump and some of his supporters are not, and this will be rectified in November.

So next time before a Euro government or group or individual decides to rant about America and what they perceive to be all of its problems, maybe pause and say thanks for all the good the US has and will continue to do for Europe and the world.

And remember this, were it not young men and women from urban cities like Detroit, Chicago, New York and from the farms of Montana, Wyoming, and Oklahoma — who selflessly gave their young lives, in a war in a far off land for freedom for other people — Europeans would now all be speaking German.

Rory Smith

Illinois, US

Dying with Dignity legislation is disempowering

It is ironic that the so-called Dying with Dignity Bill was introduced in the Dáil during Palliative Care Week.

Several professionals from the hospice and palliative care sector, have warned that this bill is a “Trojan horse” which will ruin our current, gold standard of end-of-life care, where the patient, family, and loved ones, receive superb comfort, support, pain-management, and person-to-person accompaniment to assist them through the dying process.

This bill seeks to make it possible for patients in certain circumstances, to mandate that their care-giver team, administer to them a lethal substance (section 13). What an absurdity.

Two such diametrically opposed cultures cannot exist side by side.

In other states where a “death on demand” cultural expectation has taken hold, the grounds are forever being broadened. Push-pull forces drive up the numbers killed. There are no known adequate safeguards. This “slippery slope” is all too real.

It is deceptive to speak of “choice” when someone is distraught and shocked by a life altering diagnosis, feeling isolated, bereft of support, and fearful in the face of “what might happen”, and nudged, even pressured, into ending their life.

All of us are disempowered by such legislation. It surrounds decisions with loaded language, where a particular trajectory may even be presumed. It is very hard to resist this ethic of ambivalence, denying our intrinsic worth and undermining the impulse of our nearest and dearest to care for us.

All self-harm, suicide, and self-destructive acts are an attempt to escape pain or from being a burden one’s family. Let’s not exacerbate this by making people feel unwanted, and that the system is loaded against them, as is the experience in other states. Rather let’s support life-affirming, relationship-sustaining, resilience-building policies.

Gearóid Duffy

Lee Road, Cork

Merging camogie and ladies football would be a winner

I refer to article in the Irish Examiner (Monday, October 12) written by your correspondent Eoghan Cormican dealing with an issue regarding clashing of fixtures between the camogie and LGFA.

What a shame that this is still ongoing where players, excellent performers at both codes, are expected to decide which game they play on a day when both codes have fixtures involving their counties scheduled. It is so unfair and I agree entirely with Cork’s dual player Libby Coppinger who is calling for a merger of both codes.

In my opinion, it is the only way to go. The correspondence also mentions camogie president Kathleen Woods saying the associations “working relationship with the GAA and LGFA has moved forward, driven by the understanding agreed by all three codes”. If the clashing still exists, I wonder what progress has been made.

Currently both the Cork v Galway, Camogie and the Ladies Football game Cork v Kerry are listed for Saturday, November 7. Galway are willing to move the camogie game to Sunday November 8 “but, as of yet, there has been no official confirmation of the switch.”

Such a switch would give some breathing space to the Cork players and avoid a possible boycott of any game that ends up on the same day. Such an eventuality would be a shame and disastrous for both codes.

This is not the first time such a clash has happened, but have the respective bodies learned anything? From what the article says. I don’t think so. Who are suffering? Unfortunately it is the players. Please let common sense prevail, let the players play in both games on different days.

J Healy

Midleton, Cork

Fantastic Four deserve a mention

Thank you for a most therapeutic of articles amidst all this Covid-19 world of stress by Cathal Dennehy in your sports section (Irish Examiner, October 4). Eamonn Coghlan, Marcus O’Sullivan, Frank O’Mara, and Ray Flynn — what legends and what a brilliant story and recap interviews on their World Record for 4 x 1 mile relay in 1985.

I would encourage all to either get hold of a hard copy or go online to read it. It is such an uplifting story.

Thanks lads, and Cathal.

Tom Mulcahy

Dublin 14

Give farmers credit for green efforts

Various spokespersons for the green lobby do not give credit to agribusiness and farmers for what they are doing to improve the rural environment.

According to the latest report from the Department of Agriculture, farmers used 8% less fertiliser during 2019 even through dairy cow numbers had increased by 5% so more grass and silage was required to feed them.

Teagasc also did a national study of fertiliser use for the period 2005-2015. It showed nitrogen (N) application rates were between 18%-23% lower in 2014/2015 compared to 2005.

Phosphate (P) application rates were also 29% lower at the end of the study period compared to initial levels. Potash (K) application rates were 20% lower in 2015 than in 2005.

In addition many farmers are now using protected urea which also reduces nitrous oxide emissions while being a consistent N source for the growing season.

Many farmers are now using low emissions slurry spreaders (LESS) to apply slurry to grassland. A LESS spreader will retain an extra three units of N per 1,000 gallons (gals) of slurry vs the splash-plate system, which is a 30–50% improvement in the slurry N values due to lower ammonia-N emissions.

Using more modern technology will benefit the environment however agri contractors and farmers need to be incentivised by better grant aid rather than a negative policy of carbon taxation.

Forestry is another great option however planting rates have been slashed due to a multiple of objections from pseudo environmentalists.

Finally renewable energies have a lot to offer, however, current incentives and unnecessary bureaucracy leave a lot to be desired.

Liam de Paor

Carrickane, Co Cavan

Schools and the spread of Covid-19

The proposition that schools aren’t transmission centres for Covid-19 has become Holy Writ. That is very understandable, but it makes very little sense.

The virus is carried by humans. All humans. Children tend to be asymptomatic. Asymptomatic carriers are a crucial component of “community transmission” (ie, where the chain of transmission goes unidentified).

It is no coincidence that the numbers have gone haywire since the schools re-opened. I fear that our natural bias in favour of open schools will become a costly mistake. Statements and reassurances emanating from Government on this point are the creature of wishful thinking.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart, Co Donegal

Any more tests?

Doctor says Donald Trump tests negative for Covid-19. What a pity he doesn’t take a test for lunacy!

Liam Power

Dundalk, Co Louth