Letter to the Editor: Housing programmes should reflect housing need

Saturday was World Homeless Day. It is a day used by organisations around the world, such as Peter McVerry Trust, to draw attention to the needs of people impacted by homelessness.

This year we marked World Homeless Day in the midst of the pandemic which has brought with it enormous change and served to remind us all of the invaluable service provided by State agencies, the public sector, and essential and frontline workers. It has also left many reflecting on what type of country we should try to create, and whether this crisis can become a catalyst for improvements in childcare, education, health and housing and whether or not we can do more to become a fairer, more sustainable and community-centred society.

Unquestionably, the pandemic has strongly reinforced the significance of home for all of us. Stay home, stay safe. Home, that fundamental space that can offer security, privacy and the ability to protect and isolate an individual or family in these incredibly challenging times.

Now, just ahead of Budget 2021, it is understandable that an economic recovery will form the thrust of what will be announced. Yet, our economic recovery can, and indeed should, be socially and sustainably-minded and bring to the fore the needs of people and communities who are marginalised.

Since the beginning of the year, we've supported 913 people like Benny out of homelessness.



Our economic recovery must also acknowledge the importance of, and strengthen State investment in, our education, health and housing systems.

Notwithstanding the economic challenges we face, what is actually needed is a more ambitious, enlarged social housing programme.

Our future housing programme should better reflect housing need, particularly one-bedroom homes which are required in much greater numbers if we are to successfully tackle homelessness and our social housing waiting lists.

On World Homeless Day, as on others, Peter McVerry Trust was

focused on realising the solutions needed to enable those we support and engage to secure a home that is their right.

Pat Doyle

CEO, Peter McVerry Trust

Dublin 1

Abuse of clause on mask mandate

It is bad enough there are people who go out of their way to harrass staff in retail and other working environments over their objection to masks, but what makes it even more sickening is how they are utilising the exceptions granted to the disabled community — ‘Mayhem as shoppers refuse to wear masks’ (Irish Examiner, October 10).

In an ideal world, we should not be in a position where someone has to jump through hoops to “prove” that they require an exception from the mask mandate, but sadly, we are

getting there because of the abuse of the clause — statutory instrument 296, section 5, which says that anyone in “extreme distress” can be exempt from wearing a face covering — by the far-right and those who are taken in by their rethoric.

In a way, it should not be a surprise that those who reject the scentific consensus on managing Covid-19 also tend to have very regressive attitudes towards the neurodiverse and disabled community — anti-vaxxers find a home within the movement, as well as those who promote false claims about autistic people.

If you value the contributions made to this country by not only recent immigrants, by also by black people,

non-Catholics, women, and the LGBT, neurodiverse and disabled community, then it is your duty to help beat back the far-right, whose goals are fundamentally at odds with our values.

Tomás M Creamer

Ballinamore

Co Leitrim

Socially distanced in-church services

Instead of having a blanket maximum figure of 50 people for attendance at church services (under Level 2 restrictions) should we not recognise that some churches are very much larger than others and rule that as many people as the church can accommodate, provided they are two metres or more apart, should be allowed?

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown

Cork

‘Don’t be afraid of Covid,’ says Trump

In an effort to ridicule the environmental policies of Democrats in California, which redirects water to protect wildlife, US president Donald Trump said: “… because they want to take care of certain little tiny fish that aren’t doing very well without water…”

Science is hurting when comments like this are made. Trump is wasting the oxygen he is using and if he talks to a scientist, he may find out that oxygen is quite popular with Californians too and everyone else as well.

In fact, if he talks to a number of scientists, he may find out quite a few things like “don’t be afraid of Covid” are wrong. Do be afraid of Covid, it’s killed more people (over 200,000), than guns so far this year (almost 33,000).

Pray for a vaccine for Covid-19 and for the science that will develop it.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Vic Melbourne

Australia

Lives are on the line in US election

Next month, America must choose between a good patriot or an excuse of an old man that cynically pretends to be a Christian. Democrats are up against someone backed by extremists that want an agenda on the extreme end of the political spectrum.

Just look at how Donald Trump is backed by thugs that physically attack Democratic supporters whom the Republicans pathetically disavows when it suits them or worse, blame the Democrats for provoking those thugs.

The Democrats have plans to reduce crime, invigorate the economy, improve America’s standing in the world, and undo the damage of the Republicans who want to push the same failed policies that make America a laughing stock globally and put people out of work. The Republican party has clearly become more extreme and hard-line in recent years so absolutely must be removed from power.

Joe Biden calls things as he sees them while Trump levels random insults. See how the Republican party gerrymanders areas where they are in control. See how Republicans blames the Democrats for the riots happening but brushes over the way they use the riots for their own political gain.

See how the Republican party has shut down government when they do not get their own way or the Democrats tries to rein in their extreme agenda.

The choice to US citizens is clear, who to vote for like your life depends on it.

Patrick Healy

Watergrasshill

Co Cork

‘Dying with dignity’ is lower-cost option

A majority of TDs voted in favour of progressing a “dying with dignity” bill through the Dáil. No surprises there, because “dying with dignity” is a much cheaper option than supporting individuals to live with dignity.

Interminable hospital waiting lists, reduced homecare packages, huge amounts spent on agency staff instead of resourcing permanent professionals to staff hospitals. Yep, it all makes perfect sense now.

Incidentally, I’ve worked with incredibly vulnerable individuals both here and abroad and I’m really wary of those who espouse “dying with dignity” whilst choosing to give a mere four minutes speaking time to palliative care experts to address them.

Aileen Hooper

Stoneybatter

Dublin 7

Euthanasia by any other name

Contrary to the fear of offending sensibilities by referring to ‘assisted suicide’ as opposed to ‘assisted dying’ it should in fact be called the T4 programme, a name and a concept which worked very well in Germany.

Perhaps a group of citizens could be assembled and briefed on the findings that they will be required to produce. No need to elect them, just give them a brief (and expenses of course).

This would obviate the need for Dáil Éireann, which is in fact the legal ‘Citizens Assembly’ to waste time or to be seen to take even more responsibility for this issue. After all, the Bill was a part of the manifesto of each elected party wasn’t it?

Donal Buckley

Castlebar

Co Mayo

Some of us are all in this together

Much and all as our political leaders wish to think we are all in the same boat as regards the pandemic, unfortunately, that is not the case. With a new round of national and local lockdown restrictions imminent, there is one group that might be worrying less about their futures — our politicians. Whilst they may lose their jobs at election time they will leave with something that many in the private sector would love to get our hands on — a defined benefit pension scheme and the security that comes with it.

How about a policy whereby some of the highly paid and pensioned politicians and civil servants could experience how tough it is for those losing their jobs as a result of the lockdown? Perhaps they could experience the frugality of the private sector by forgoing a per cent or two of their salaries and pension entitlements for every month businesses in Ireland are forced to lay off staff. We are all in this together — are we not?

Patrick L O’Brien

Kerry Pike

Co Cork