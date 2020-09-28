Letter to the Editor: US citizens in Ireland — use your vote

Readers who are also US citizens living in Ireland, please, please vote! Every vote counts!

Most people with a US passport are eligible to vote in the upcoming election no matter where they live. Each state has guidelines and a process for overseas voters. Call the election office in the State in which you last resided to determine what applies to you.

In many cases the process is simple. The ballot comes by email and is uploaded over a secure connection. The ability to track your ballot is also often available and it’s very secure.

I’m surmising there’s no need to draw your attention to the critical nature of this election. While respecting everyone’s absolute right to choose for whom they’ll vote, I know that I cannot imagine the state of American democracy at the end of “another four years.”

I seriously wonder if our democracy including civil rights, concern for racial justice, gender equality, or climate action and the health of ordinary citizens and any shred of international respect will survive “another four years” not to mention that our incumbent says he’s owed another two terms. Or was that three more terms?

He welcomed the chanting of his supporters asking for another 12 years in a recent rally. One of his former advisors, now a convicted felon, suggested the President just claim absolute power if the election doesn’t go his way.

Last week, asked about a peaceful transition if he loses, his comment was “Get rid of the ballots. There’ll be a peaceful transition. There won’t be a transition there’ll be a continuation.”

Before someone raises the issue of ballots in Pennsylvania that may have been thrown out, the rejection rate of early ballots from historically Black neighbourhoods for this election so far is three times the rate of ballots from historically white addresses as researched by ProPublica.

No guarantee exists that the country that we love (even as we also love Ireland!), will continue with a democracy unless we are all vigilant and outspoken. Citizens must vote. Whatever the outcome, an outcome for which there is no doubt may deter his opportunity to claim those “extra” terms or to “get rid of the ballots.”

The USA we knew made it to 246 years. Will it make 250 years?

The US has deep wounds in its fabric that brought us to this point. It will take persistent effort and time to heal. The divisions may be healed if we learn to listen to one another.

I believe it’s possible if we make that choice. Let’s begin with our votes. Please vote. Follow the instructions and track your vote. Make sure it counts.

Maureen P Lancaster

Bromley Park

Douglas

Cork