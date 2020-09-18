Letter to the Editor: Sinn Féin are point-scoring at a time of emergency

The Government has unveiled its blueprint for living with Covid-19.

Once again, Sinn Féin led the attack on Government strategy, but is the Sinn Féin position justified?

A comparison with Sinn Féin’s own record in government in Northern Ireland in providing the correct public health messaging is very revealing.

On June 30, Sinn Féin’s leading figures from both parts of Ireland attended Bobby Storey’s funeral in Belfast.

This was no ordinary funeral. It was a political event paying tribute to a key figure in the IRA’s 25-year terrorist campaign.

Pictures of the event clearly show Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Pearse Doherty TD, and many others clearly breaching the regulations on Covid-19 which had just been approved by the Northern Ireland Executive including Michelle O’Neill and other Sinn Féin ministers.

The other four parties in the power-sharing administration immediately called on Ms O’Neill to apologise and stand aside.

She refused, claiming that she had “kept to the regulations”.

Finally, 72 days after the funeral, at a joint press conference with DUP First Minister Arlene Foster on September 10, she stated that she accepted that the public messaging about the

pandemic had been seriously undermined by the controversy.

However, she did not resign and nor did she use the word “apologise” in relation to her behaviour.

Her actions were in marked contrast to those involved in the Golfgate controversy.

Fianna Fáil agriculture minister Dara Calleary , and Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer, who was the Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, both honourably resigned their positions and apologised unreservedly within 48 hours.

Sinn Féin should cease their cynical, opportunistic, strategy which is nothing more than political point-scoring at a time of a national emergency when all parties should be constructively working together to protect the lives of our citizens.

John Cushnahan

Former Fine Gael MEP and former

leader of the Alliance Party