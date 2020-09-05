Letter to the Editor: Don't undermine Leaving Cert results

One reader's thoughts on what will be a Leaving Cert results day like no other
2020's Leaving Cert students will receive their results on Monday

Saturday, September 05, 2020 - 00:05 AM

On the eve of Leaving Cert 2020 results, I make a plea to politicians and commentators to resist any temptation to undermine this year’s awards. 

Our young people have gone through enough anxiety and deserve to have their results celebrated, honoured, and respected.

Our two most recent Education Ministers, both experienced teachers, have listened to students, parents, and teachers and brought forward with the best possible solution for 2020. 

In addition Minister Norma Foley has ensured that the disastrous UK mistakes will not be replicated here.

Although this year’s solution is a compromise, it is the best possible compromise. 

The last thing we need at this point is the political squabbling witnessed in UK that served to undermine young people as they attempted to move on. 

Leaving Cert students inevitably face a more difficult transition to the next stage in their young adult lives. 

I wish them well.

Alan Whelan,

Killarney,

Co Kerry

