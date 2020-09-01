Letter to the Editor: Imagine a vegetarian agriculture minister

Radical politics in Ireland would really mean something if the new minister at the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine held a vegetarian or vegan dietary preference. An agriculture minister with a non-meat, dairy,

or animal byproducts lifestyle would be a blast of clean air in a department infused with the pinguid aroma of animal death.

Depending on the how the wind is blowing on any given day, the Department of Agriculture appears to be a branch office of a farming organisation or the industrial food production sector.

This alliance between the department and organisations that promote a lifestyle centred on the death of an animal as a dietary preference is so close that it casts one shadow. Industrial food production is writing its own paragraph in the death warrant being drawn up for our planet.

Ireland, with its animal-intensive farming, and the resultant destructive environmental hoof print is adding words to the text.

A humane minister for agriculture could recalibrate the focus of Ireland’s food production towards a plant-based regime while reducing or eliminating animal-centred food production.

The existence of a myriad of vegan diets, sound in nutrition and health

affirming benefits, shows that humane food consumption is possible.

A diet based on meat and animal by-products is being flayed as unhealthy, environmentally destructive, and leaking into the violent culture so prevalent in society today.

Should An Taoiseach retain the status quo by appointing a minister for agriculture vulnerable to capture by special interests, then there is merit in saying that Ireland via its politicians is digging its environmental grave with a bloody knife and fork.

John Tierney

Chairperson

Waterford Animal Concern

Church Rd

Waterford