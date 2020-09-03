Letter to the Editor: Mercy Hospital delivers again

Dawn breaks over the Mercy Hospital in Grenville Place where traffic restrictions are now in place as the hospital gears up to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in Cork, Ireland. Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

I was recently a patient in the Mercy Hospital for a couple of weeks. I have been coming here as a patient for the past 33 years. The hospital is a credit to Cork and indeed Munster and to all concerned. 

I would like to thank the CEO, Miss Sandra Daly for running such a fantastic hospital, also my consultant Dr David Curran and his team for getting me back to full health. 

I would like to thank all the staff of St Catherine’s Ward, especially the staff nurses who for 12 hours a day do Trojan work in extremely tough conditions, and with masks on makes it even tougher. 

Special thanks also to Ward Attendents, Joe , John Chambers and Demelza, the kitchen chefs who serve up such quality wholesome food it really is 5-Star. 

Nicky and Michelle in the ward kitchen, the cleaners who keep the ward in a spotless condition on a daily basis, the theatre and x-ray staff over my two week stay, I could see that the hospital is extremely well run. 

It opened in Cork on March 17th 1857 with no state or public funding . 

It depended on the contributions of patients. It is now 162 years old and long may it continue to serve the people of Cork and Munster for another 160 years and longer.

David McGrath.

Hillcrest Rise 

Blarney Road 

Cork 

