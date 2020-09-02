Letter to the Editor: Trump critics refuse to look at the facts

Katherine Zappone is entitled to her opinion as a Democrat. And I am entitled to mine as a Republican. She says that Trump is the President of division.

The FACT is that the division began the day of the 2016 election result. That day the Democrats refused to accept the results and even resolved to impeach the President. This occurred during the transition time and persists until today.

The refusal to accept the election results and the overt threat to impeach the President and the covert efforts to block his actions are ruinous to any Democratic process. If it happens again this year, democracy is in trouble.

While Trump is not a politician, he is, as was represented in so many testimonials at the Republican convention, a genuine person of the people.

The Republican convention was uplifting and positive. We also learned, if we didn’t know already, that Trump has kept so many campaign promises. One promise, not made but accomplished was the historic Abraham agreement.

This was the first documentation of peace in the Middle East in 25 years.

Watching the convention I witnessed for the first time the pledge that immigrants must make before becoming citizens. We heard about Trumps, prison reform act, his opportunity zones in deprived communities, the construction of the wall. The tone and reality of the Republican convention was startling to those like Zappone who harbour such hate that they refuse to look at facts.

Joyce Anderson

Belgooly

Co. Cork