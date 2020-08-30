Letter to the Editor: Prevent the abuse of workers in meat plants

The pandemic has exposed disgraceful and unacceptable working conditions at many of the country’s meat processing plants. The last two Fine Gael-led governments adopted a see no evil hear no evil approach to the industry, which has allowed the widespread abuse of poorly paid meat plant workers and Dickensian working conditions.

Some meat plant workers have been cheated out of their social security rights. Some of these workers have no annual leave entitlements and no right to illness benefits. Some meat plant workers have been forced by their employers to register as fictitiously, or bogusly, self-employed.

This means that they do not receive sick pay and therefore have an incentive to turn up to work infected with Covid-19 or any other illness. Sick pay is legally required in other European countries. Why is this not the case in Ireland?

Why does it take a pandemic to expose this shortcoming? Are the Revenue Commissioners receiving the correct amounts of PAYE and PRSI from employers in the meat processing industry in Ireland?

Legislation is urgently needed to outlaw forcing workers who are in reality employees to register as self-employed. This is a moral crime, which ensures that workers are denied legal rights and protections as employees. This phenomenon should be made a crime and employers convicted should face a mandatory prison sentence.

The disgracefully poor working conditions in meat processing plants also show that these plants can spread other diseases. This threatens the health of the nation as these plants are effectively incubators of disease. Staff should be afforded safe and hygienic working conditions under the law and employers should be legally compelled to pay health insurance for all staff working on their premises — including the supposedly self-employed. Anything else puts their health and the health of the nation at risk.

The ignorance of those in political power is no defence. Why does each meat processing plant not have to publish a certificate on its website from the Health and Safety Authority stating that it is Covid-19 clear? Does the public not have a right to be protected?

Legislation is urgently needed to prevent the abuse of workers in meat processing plants and to protect their health, the health of the nation and the nation’s food supply.

Derek O’Flynn

Nirvana House

Carrigaline

Cork