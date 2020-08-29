Letters to the Editor: Paving the way to a more ethical way of living?

At least, and at last, some sense of decency and decorum has eventually triumphed over arrogant entitlement which has all too often pervaded things political in this country. Big Phil’s demise was fully of his own making entirely, despite his attempts to shift blame with paltry, vacuous ‘whinings’.

No one doubts his tough nose for the negotiating table, and his absence from the EU top platform will surely be missed. in terms of clinching a done-deal as per various trade issues, not least Brexit minutiae. But perhaps, just perhaps, this unfortunate episode heralds the way for a cleaner, more equitable concept of country and continental representation. Ethics, morals, and simple basic respect for all and sundry is what it should all be about. Pity it’s taken a pandemic to shift the compass.

The blatancy of their misjudgments and patently selfish smugness of their presumption to go ahead with the fated golf ‘gig’ during the prevailing pandemic strictures, beggars belief and obliterates respect. The nation has rightly exercised and articulated its anger and shock at this travesty of trust.

At least some of those in the firing-line had the ‘cojones’ to fess up early on and do the decent thing, but the disturbing democratic thread of concern appending is the worrying mixsome of political, media, judiciary and banking figures present in the assemblage. So much for separation of powers and independence of media, or regulatory statutory financial boundaries.

A hooley is a hooley it seems. Who cares about formal democratic decorum? We’re a party society, after all, so why bother about pandemics when you can golf, wolf, and gulp the days and nights away with abandon with your ‘pals’. Of course when you have star guests such as ‘Phil the Flitter’ who can cross frontiers at will, bypass quarantine and lockdown regulations with ‘aplomb’, and even drive a motor car while taking phone-calls. What a man to have at your shindig.

Sadly, the self-same ‘Phil-the-Flitter’ resolutely declined to play ball with all this resignation nonsense for as long as he could until the guillotine was nigh. Why give up a sinecure bursting with grandiose salary, plum pension and exorbitant expense entitlements? Only the small people would operate that sort of crazy moral madness.

Let’s face it: when one arrives at an over-crowded organised dinner event for the great and the good, it’s somebody else’s fault that Covid-19 guidelines were flouted. No option of turning away on your heel to avoid possible viral spread, and honour the nation’s ‘rules’. One wouldn’t want to upset the others by leaving the risky scenario behind. After all, there are people who matter inside the room, no ‘riff-raff’ present. Plenty of opportunity for self-promo and prancing about in the mode of an EU prince-of-prattle with lots of obsequious deference to be wallowed in. Hey, and what about the grand feed of spuds & stew on the go along with a few inebriating ‘swallows’. Sure even supreme court judges were likely to be there for rubbing shoulders with, so what the hell’s the problem? All kosher, n’est-ce pas?

Of course, as their considered contribution, the ‘stately’ judiciary apparatus ‘nobly’ adopts its own time-worn tactic of circling the wagons to protect its own, rather than have to dispense an obvious sanction. As for erstwhile media celebs, well sure they’re exempt from all censure since they’re real famous — household names no less. Despite having spent a career in supposedly neutral public service, probing and prodding political authenticity on behalf of citizens, they are free-agents to rub shoulders with the ‘boys that matter’. What price integrity?

As for the banking brotherhood, well that’s really what it’s all about in essence since they are the ‘laddies’ who run the national show on behalf of their own ‘bottom-line’. All in all what a wonderfully vibrant model of ‘Galway-Tent’ democratic dispensation we operate. Mustn’t forget to ring the wife on the mobile, while driving back home through Connemara. Gardai will naturally exercise their ‘discretion’, as befits individual status, ‘celeb’ profile and political clout.

It’s all about the big people and the little people, A Lilliputian republic of badly altered consciousness.

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore,

Co Waterford