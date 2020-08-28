Letters to the Editor: Cuba could teach Ireland a lot about equitable education

Oh, how outraged we all are. Unfairness is baked into the education system in the UK (but not in ours. Oh no.) And the delicious schadenfreude of witnessing the U-turn away from the algorithm.

Yes, the algorithm was a fiasco in its ridiculous concept of disposing with the need for teachers and their professional opinions. Come from a posh school with historic high grades? Click. Whirr. Ah, says the algorithm, you must also be posh and will get a high grade. Open the (university) pod bay doors.

But are we really any better in Ireland? We too select based on privilege, for it is the privileged who have more of the supports to get in to university in the first place. More supports to stay with it through the degree, more supports to do a master’s in some nice location, average cost €10,000, and on to PhD.

It will take something truly radical to change the prejudiced system of access to higher education evident in (most) Western democracies.

Check out Cuba, a nation which nationalised private institutions at all levels of education in 1961.

Cuba has the highest percentage of national budget in the world (13%) allocated to education. No surprise then that Cuba has achieved universal literacy.

We could break the mould: End the system of State exams and CAO filtering people at the tender age of 17 or 18. seventeen or eighteen. This method cruelly bakes “success” or “failure” into the psyche of our young.

Be more like Cuba. There, on completion of the basic secondary level, education splits into two categories: Pre-university education and technical or professional training. A pre-university education leads to a bachillerato diploma (and ability to go on to complete a university degree) while completion of technical or professional training enables students to attend one of the country’s many technological institutes. Reminder — all this is publicly funded.

This system levels the playing field. Meritocratic selection/weeding out happens during third-level education, and later in professional/technical exams, as it should.

