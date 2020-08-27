Letters to the Editor: Being angry at #golfgate won't solve Covid crisis

Much as the #Golfgate gaffs and goings-on disgust, annoy, and abhor me, I really think we all really need to reflect on the Covid-19 odyssey so far. Perhaps we should pause and consider the bigger picture. It seems very clear now that the virus is demonstrating the very abject failure of the human race to collaborate internationally to develop a general body of scientific knowledge to bear down precisely on a microscopic virus which is rottenly insidious — millions of viral particles of the coronavirus can fit on a pinhead.

The global challenge that Covid-19 presents our politicians and healthcare professionals and their auxiliary scientific fields is humanity’s greatest challenge of our time.

Before Covid-19 we were all deluded in the thought that scientists had developed an immense body of knowledge with which to cure human diseases. Covid-19 has put pay to that delusional belief and is asking humanity to rewrite its economic, geopolitical, societal, and healthcare landscapes. Are we the human race ready to step up to this epic challenge collectively and to redouble our efforts?

I do not condone or approve of the political rebuke delivered to the Irish people by the Oireachtas Golf Society gathering in Clifden. The virus is to blame here and seeking political or judicial heads on platters won’t make the blindest bit of difference to tackling Covid-19. So the less airtime we give to such side shows the better. We need to collectively regroup to refocus on the real issue here Covid-19 and learn not to be sideswiped by frivolous political silly season pantos which seem to have arrived earlier than normal this year.

Paul Horan

Assistant Professor

School of Nursing and Midwifery,

Trinity College Dublin