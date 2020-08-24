Letter to the Editor: Eighty guests won’t be at Mam’s 80th birthday

Eighty guests won’t be at Mam’s 80th birthday I would like Phil Hogan and all elitists in Ireland to know that next Tuesday, September 1, is my mother Mary’s 80th birthday.

As Mam is in a nursing home (a brilliant one to say the least), we are unable to organise for more than her immediate children and dad to visit on her on this special day and this will be with a protective screen to separate us and a microphone to speak through.

Needless to say we would have loved to have had 80 of Mam’s own family and friends especially her sisters together to mark this significant birthday but this is not to be.

Apologies to all who will not be attending the celebration but we, as her family, are most grateful for their adherence to the public health guidelines to keep this country as safe as possible.

Geraldine O’Sullivan

Gould’s Hill

Mallow