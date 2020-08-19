Letter to the Editor: Covid-19 lockdown ‘cure’ worse than disease?

I write to raise a matter that I feel receives insufficient attention when NPHET formulates advice to Government on measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

I refer to the collateral damage that the implementation of this advice inflicts on the population.

Collateral damage is inflicted in various ways by the Covid-19 lockdowns and other measures.

This damage includes: long-term negative health impacts from a damaged economy, with failing businesses and soaring unemployment; significant mental health impacts caused by isolation and reduced social contacts (WHO warns of a coming tsunami of such mental health problems); the number of people who would otherwise survive, dying within several years because of cancellation of routine cancer and other medical screenings, as a result of diversion of hospital resources towards tackling coronavirus.

A recent UK government report suggests that more than 200,000 people could die from the various impacts of lockdown and protecting the NHS in the UK.

In July around 2.5m people in the UK were waiting for cancer screening, further tests, or treatment.

I don’t envy NPHET its difficult job of evaluating risk and making recommendations. But NPHET and Government must cover all the bases. NPHET and Government already made a substantial mistake early on with their blanket advice to all over-70s to cocoon — advice that was widely misinterpreted as a Government directive.

NPHET must now start to seriously take collateral damage into account. We don’t want the cure to COVID-19 to become as dangerous as the disease.

William Reville

Emeritus Professor of Biochemistry UCC