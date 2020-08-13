Letters to the Editor: Government must address funding ahead of school reopenings

I write in support of Seán O’Riordan (August 12th) of National Parents Council and his concern at the ever rising cost to parents of their children getting back to school.

Although the average cost for secondary schools is €140, many Catholic secondary schools ask for up to €200 per annum per child as a “voluntary contribution”. The reason for this is simple. When compared with the Government’s own Education Training Board Community schools, church schools get twenty percent less capitation. 

In addition, as ESRI figures testify, in the case of church secondary schools, the Department of Education holds back €562 per school teacher from allocated budgets. This can be in excess of €40,000 underfunding for a church secondary school.

For as long as the Government continue its discrimination in secondary school funding, then poorer parents will inevitably have to turn to moneylenders.

Alan Whelan 

Killarney,

Co Kerry

