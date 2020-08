I went shopping on Mandatory Mask Monday. A security person in one shopping centre had his visor up over his eyes. A checkout operator had her mask dangling from just one ear, and a little girl in the queue happily swung her mask in a circle, spraying any virus particles she had picked up over my visor.

And, the mask around your neck, like an off-duty surgeon, seems to be the latest fashion.

As a man I knew used to say, "Tis worser they're improvin' "

John Williams

Clonmel

Tipperary