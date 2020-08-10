Letters to the editor: Limit on sale of alcohol will put end to parties

People have had to accept unprecedented restrictions and sacrifices globally over the past months. At a time when the Government is trying to reopen Ireland, and enable children to return to school, the vast majority of people are doing their level best to comply with all HSE advice to ensure some type of normality returns.

Despite the pubs staying shut until at least August 31 to ensure the best outcomes for the country, house parties continue to flourish.

I have one simple suggestion to curtail and discourage this practice. All supermarkets/shops should be obliged to limit alcohol sales to two cans or two bottles of beer/cider per person. If people could only buy a couple of cans at a time, it would be a deterrent to house parties.

Of course respect and a little bit of "cop on" would solve these thoughtless gatherings, but where this is missing, at least make the acquisition of slabs and crates of alcohol more difficult.

Kayren Hayes Iona

Mitchelstown

Co. Cork