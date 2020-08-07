Letters to the Editor: The banks are at it again

The banks are at it again! This time it's the application of negative interest to the accounts of small and medium-sized businesses. Apparently the pound of flesh is no longer enough for these social leeches - they want to consume the whole body.

Not satisfied with converting their personal debts to the populace by way of sovereign debt they now want to do away with cash altogether and to eek out the last cent from account holders starting with hard pressed small business people.I say starting because this is only the beginning of the cashless society in which virtual money in bank accounts for which the customer will be forced to pay daily leading to debit balances is on the way.

How convenient is Covid 19 infection in the push for tapping of Visa cards and internet banking forced on customers like it or not. The banks then state that there is less demand for in bank transactions!

Who do they think we are, fools? It is hardly customer choice when bank branches and the counter service is closed and account holders are directed to manage their affairs in other ways.

It's time the people took matters into their own hands and told the bankers where to go. It is likewise time for our government to declare that the Euro note and coin is still legal tender and any attempt to do away with real cash and to replace it with virtual accounts is not acceptable. And ICTU ought to take action on behalf of ordinary workers and pensioners to ensure that their hard earned wages are not skimmed off however surreptitiously. Or is the inaction from that quarter symptomatic of the I'm all right Jack attitude of overpaid officials ? Alternatives must be found to replace the banking system and to rid us of these profiteering money moguls.

People need to wake up to what bankers are doing to decent hard working people before these professional highwaymen beggar us all - according to plan!

Loretto Browne

Ashbourne, Co Meath