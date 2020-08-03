Letter to the Editor: Make it easier to challenge perjury

I welcome the cross-party support for the Regional Group Motion that will make it a Statutory Crime to commit Perjury.

The Regional Group’s motion received Government support to immediately establish the Dáil Select Committee on Justice and for Committee Stage of the Perjury and Related Offences Bill 2018 to be the first item of business on the agenda before the 31st of October.

Small to medium-sized business are getting stuffed by radically increasing input costs. Amongst these increasing costs is insurance. Whole swathes of our society are in danger of becoming obsolete as insurance becomes increasingly hard to acquire.

There are many problems with the dysfunctional insurance industry and all need to be tackled. One of those is fraud. It is astounding that perjury is not clearly defined, is hard to prosecute and does not have a clear penalty”.

Our Bill resolves this problem and will make people think long and hard before they seek to commit perjury.

This Bill is not just about insurance claims, it is about the core administration of justice in our society. It is time to enact this Bill without further delay.

The nine TDs involved are: Cathal Berry (Kildare South); Sean Canney (Galway East); Peter Fitzpatrick (Louth); Noel Grealish (Galway West); Michael Lowry (Tipperary); Verona Murphy (Wexford); Denis Naughten (Roscommon-Galway); Matt Shanahan (Waterford) and myself. West).

