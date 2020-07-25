Letter to the Editor: Drivers not inspired to leave cars at home

The Cork Motorist Movement is concerned that the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) does not give motorists, who at present have little alternatives, any reason to leave their cars at home.

There are vast areas of the county with unreliable and expensive public transport access to the city. We should remember that the city is used by more than just its inhabitants.

We fully support public transport options but we are concerned that the upcoming economic crisis will push any large scale projects onto the long finger.

There has been a move in recent years to make access to the city harder with a view to accommodate even more cyclists.

This should not be done without proper public transport infrastructure. There are many people who cannot or simply do not wish to cycle to work or college.

It is a great mode of transport for some but it remains a niche and very much a hobby to the cyclist groups.

I read the views of Stephan Koch with a bit of concern. He questioned the need for the M20 motorway a project that is long overdue. Simply put when it happens it will save lives.

There was no mention in his comments on good quality public transport alternatives or indeed lack of for people living in areas like Macroom, Mitchelstown, Blarney, and Youghal.

Neither did he mention the totally punitive costs the residents of Mallow pay for the train service to Cork in comparison with the residents of Cobh.

These issues need urgent addressing. Cycle lanes in the city will make cycling safer which is to be welcomed but they will not reduce congestion. They will move it somewhere else.

Why also has this plan not addressed the potential of using the river as a form of public transport?

This has shown to be very successful in other European and international cities.

If this plan was implemented in its entirety it would go a long way to addressing some of these problems. The larger projects are not recession-proof however and are very likely to be sidelined.

We need to share our city better but the seeming move to punish motorists is not a good start.

- Mark McDonnell,

Founder, Cork Motorist Movement