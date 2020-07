Green Party leader Eamon Ryan arrives at Government Buildings with his bicycle. Picture: Niall Carson

As a leader of Government espousing all things green, I am surprised each time I see Eamon Ryan filmed cycling with no sign of a helmet.

I’ve checked his handlebars and “backer” but he doesn’t seem to possess one.

I think he should be showing example to all of us cyclists by wearing one.

Maeve Moynihan

Blackrock

Cork