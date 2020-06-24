Letter to the Editor: Green Party needs a quick history lesson

Even a brief investigation by the Green Party to remind themselves of the track record and the legacy left because of the performance of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over the past 10 years would reveal a woeful trail of failure in health, housing and profligacy with the public purse.

They have denied vital resources to vital services, giving away ownership of vast energy and communications resources to foreign interests whilst asking the taxpayer to pay billions for the privilege of doing so with little or no return to the public purse.

It would reveal scandals of government-resigning proportions where accountability and sanction are also kicked into the long grass under the guise of the pursuit of justice where they lay gathering dust while the sordid details fade in the memory of the citizens and are all but forgotten. Justice delayed, justice denied.

It would reveal the multiple resignations/ retirements/ moving sideways of senior politicians and public servants which, were it not for courageous journalism across the media, would still be in situ leaving 'blind eye' governance, 'cute hoorism', and the spin machine to reign supreme.

To foist these two parties upon the people for another five years with a second layer of austerity about to be layered upon the first, which is ongoing, and believing that the citizens will not bear the brunt of the payback would be naive in the extreme and the worst of all options.

It is sad to see that a party aspiring to govern is prepared to facilitate two parties whose track record has demonstrated beyond doubt that they have forfeited the right to do so.

Joe Brennan

Ballinspittle,

Co Cork