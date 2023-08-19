Irish Examiner view: Our world is full of value judgements

A little over a quarter of a century ago, Bloomsbury Publishing accepted a draft script from an aspiring author teetering on the edge of poverty. Her manuscript had been rejected by 12 other publishers, one of whom simply said: “My list is full. The folder you sent wouldn’t fit in the envelope.”

Like the man who turned down The Beatles, or rejected George Best for being “too small and light”, history has drawn a comforting veil of anonymity over these decisions and put them in the file labelled “we can all make mistakes”.

As we now know, that writer was JK Rowling, and her first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was the opening of a series which would create a publishing dynasty and help her amass a personal fortune in excess of €1bn. That is some return for someone who was living on benefits and as a single mother while tapping her inner creativity.

What is equally remarkable is that there should be so much division and, from a section of the community, obloquy, over someone who is credited with reviving the book publishing industry; of persuading young people back to reading; who has donated hundreds of millions to medical causes and assisting women at risk and children; who supports the British Labour Party and opposed both Brexit and Scottish independence.

The reason, of course, is that Rowling is portrayed as transphobic, a representation which has its roots originally in social media “likes” and “retweets” she started to post on Twitter five years ago, including about an article that discussed “people who menstruate”. She has since expanded on her views, adding further polarisation into the mix.

Nowhere is the subject of gender more vigorously and publicly argued over than in the arts although it is increasingly manifest in politics, sport, education, health, religion, financial institutions, police forces, and public services.

And it should be no surprise that it would make a bow at the Edinburgh Festival where Dublin scriptwriter and comic Graham Linehan had two shows cancelled after objections.

The LGBT+-friendly venue Leith Arches was the first to cancel when it said his views did not “align” with its overall values as an inclusive venue and that it believed hosting the show would have a negative effect on future bookings.

Whether you think comedy should “align” with prevailing views (or the movable feast that passes for them in 2023) this is another straw in the wind of an argument which is going to become louder and more complicated during this decade.

What the Edinburgh Festival might have made of Lenny Bruce, founding father of spontaneous, shockable, counter-culture stand-up (convicted of obscenity in the US; banned from the UK as an “undesirable”) can only be a guess. But we can imagine that if he identified a trigger warning, then a joke would follow. And audiences would decide to attend, or not, as they wished.

Read More JK Rowling accuses Irish Eurovision act of ‘misogyny’ amid transgender dispute

Man of a century Only eight Irish players precede Keith Gerard Earls in the 100-cap roll of honour for this country’s rugby stalwarts and on Saturday, against the old enemy, England, one of Limerick’s favourite sons should complete his century at the Aviva Stadium. Keith Earls taking part in the Ireland Rugby captain's run at the Aviva Stadium on Friday ahead of Saturday afternoon's clash against England which should mark his 100th international cap. Picture: Tom Maher/Inpho Earls, who made his international debut in 2008 at the age of 21 and scored a try with his first touch of the ball, will follow in the footsteps of Brian O’Driscoll (133), Ronan O’Gara (128), Cian Healy (124), Rory Best (124), Johnny Sexton (113), Paul O’Connell (108), John Hayes (105), and Conor Murray (105) in reaching a glorious milestone. Were it not for a series of injuries, it is more than likely that he would be at the head of that list. No extensive career is complete without passing reference to that famous Frank Sinatra line, “regrets, I’ve had a few”, and it is a fair bet that the two-week suspension Earls received for a red card against Glasgow Warriors which robbed him of a place in Ireland’s first-ever victory against the All Blacks at Soldier Field in Chicago will be high on that list. He has been terrorising defences across Ireland, Europe, and the world from Twickenham, to Murrayfield, to Eden Park to the Millennium/Principality Stadium for 15 years and his reputation as one of this generation’s elite players is secure. But what also marks him out is the quality and candour of his autobiography Fight or Flight: My Life, My Choices, published in October 2021 when the Covid pandemic was the centre of attention. During an appearance on The Late Late Show, Earls opened up on his struggles with bipolar II disorder following a diagnosis in 2013 and received widespread praise for his honesty and courage in acknowledging mental health issues. It is a sporting cliché to say that a player has given his all and “left nothing out there on the field”. But in the case of the man from the Moyross estate, it is also true. Hopefully fans will get the chance to honour a magnificent sportsman and outstanding competitor.

A growing 'foodprint'

There was a time when Munster’s culinary reputation would be defined abroad by one or two well-known locations — Ballymaloe, for example, or Kinsale. But no longer. The footprint, or ‘foodprint’ if you like, for really excellent Irish cooking has spread near and far. The food is good, the chefs are good, and there is plenty to enjoy.

Eileen O’Sullivan, manager of On The Pig's Back at Cork's English Market, chatting to people enjoying the first tour hosted by the market traders, and guided by UCC food historian Regina Sexton, during the Cork on a Fork Festival. See CorkOnAForkFest.ie. Picture: Joleen Cronin

The latest chance to sample what’s on offer comes with this weekend’s Cork on a Fork festival, supported by the Irish Examiner, which was launched last year to celebrate food and the ever-evolving nightlife scene. Hopefully, by the time you read this, Storm Betty will have given us a swerve and you will be able to enjoy a host of attractions in the city centre.

The programme includes marquees and markets and a series of demos including a farm-to-fork focus on autumn recipes; zero waste cookery; nutrition and healthy snacks; sustainability in the kitchen, and an intriguing ‘Rebel County Mystery Box Cook-Off’ challenge where three of our finest practitioners are charged with serving a quickfire dish using locally sourced ingredients.

We have a great food provenance and al fresco eating has become ever more popular.

As someone said in another jurisdiction: “Eat out to help out.” Give it a go. You know you want to.