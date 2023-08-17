Irish Examiner view: Problems are of Bank of Ireland’s own making

When August rolls around, students all over Ireland start to fret about accommodation in the autumn, or at least they used to. With the housing crisis a year-round headache, many have no doubt tried to organise their lodgings well ahead of the beginning of term.
With the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia winding down ahead of Sunday’s final, the consensus appears to be that the tournament marks a watershed in the development of women’s sport. Certainly, the keen interest with which Ireland’s games were followed here indicates a new level of awareness and familiarity which bodes well for the future.