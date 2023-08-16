Bank of Ireland services back up and running after night of chaos at ATMs

Bank of Ireland have said they have fixed a technical glitch which allowed thousands of people to withdraw money they did not have in their accounts on Tuesday, leading to queues at ATMs around Ireland.

Large queues formed at ATMs around the country as customers of the bank rushed to exploit a computer glitch which had reportedly allowed them to withdraw up to €1,000 — even if they didn't have that amount in their account.

They were unable to access their online accounts or the Bank of Ireland app, according to many complaints on social media.

On Wednesday morning, BOI confirmed the issue had been resolved.

A spokesperson said: "Following the outage yesterday, the App and 3650nline are back working again. Overnight payments to accounts may appear throughout the day.

"We sincerely apologise for the disruption this outage caused - we know it fell far below the standards our customers expect from us."

Gardaí were involved at one stage, with pictures and videos showing officers blocking access to ATMs around the country.

Many people have questioned the use of gardaí to block people from queueing at Bank of Ireland ATMs on Tuesday night after chaotic scenes in the wake of a system failure at the bank.

An Garda Síochána said it was aware of an “unusual volume of activity” at some ATMs across the country.

It said it was also aware of issues relating to banking services on Tuesday.

Irish police monitor a queue after Bank of Ireland IT blunder allows customers who have no money get access to up to €1,000 in cash at ATMs

Bank of Ireland has warned customers that money withdrawn from their accounts while its online and app services were down will still be debited from their accounts.

In a statement, a Bank of Ireland spokesman said: “We would like to remind customers that if they transfer or withdraw funds – including over their normal limits – this money will be debited from their account.

“While we are conscious customers may not be able to check their balance at this time, they should not withdraw or transfer funds if they are likely to become overdrawn.“

An Garda Síochána also said it would “remind people of their personal responsibility in carrying out their personal banking”.

Many questioned their usage at the ATMs and the speed at which it occurred.

