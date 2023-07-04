Irish Examiner View: Aidan O’Brien’s record will never be matched

The list of equine greats to emerge under Aidan O’Brien’s guidance has been staggering.
Irish Examiner View: Aidan O’Brien’s record will never be matched

Aidan O'Brien is presented with a memento of his 100th European classic winner. Pictured at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival on Sunday were (l-r): Curragh Racecourse CEO Brian Kavanagh; Anne-Marie, Ana, and Aidan O'Brien, and Curragh Racecourse chairman Padraig McManus. Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 06:00

The seeming nonchalance with which Aidan O’Brien goes about his business glosses over a steely determination, an unrelenting professionalism, and an unremitting dedication to being the standard-bearer for his profession.

Auguste Rodin’s victory in Sunday’s Irish Derby at the Curragh marked O’Brien’s 100th European Classic victory, a tally nobody has matched, nor ever will. 

Since Desert King’s win in the Irish 2,000 Guineas in 1997, the list of equine greats to emerge under O’Brien’s guidance has been staggering: Galileo, High Chaparral, Yeats, Camelot, and now Auguste Rodin.

His (unrelated) predecessor at Ballydoyle, Vincent O’Brien, established himself as a master trainer before Aidan was even born, but in the near-30 years since he took the position as the private trainer for John Magnier and his Coolmore Stud associates, O’Brien has smashed pretty much every record in racing.

His disarming modesty and quiet demeanour hide a genius the likes of which his sport has never previously seen, and in that regard, Aidan O’Brien was — and will continue to be — a sporting treasure and icon.

Aidan O'Brien

