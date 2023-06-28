Irish Examiner view: RTÉ’s furtive deals must be explained

On a normal day any one of yesterday’s RTÉ-related events would have been a headline.

RTÉ staff protesting. Former director general Dee Forbes not attending Oireachtas committee hearings due to ill health. Screen Producers Ireland, RTÉ’s largest creative partner, stating it is “gravely concerned” about the situation at the national broadcaster. A report detailing RTÉ current affairs staff concerns about various issues, a report from Grant Thornton on payments to Ryan Tubridy, and a statement from RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch.

And that was just Tuesday.

Parking the current affairs report, everything else stems from the revelations about Ryan Tubridy’s pay arrangements last week. Until yesterday, clarity was a significant issue in that regard, and while the Grant Thornton report seems to have answered some of the questions about Mr Tubridy’s complex wage arrangements, going into considerable detail on the contractual obligations involved, Mr Lynch’s statement focused minds considerably.

“Final approval of fees to be paid to RTÉ’s top 10 most highly paid on-air presenters is by the director general,” Mr Lynch said of the period in question. “In this instance, the director general was directly involved in aspects of the [Ryan Tubridy] negotiations, as is clearly captured in the Grant Thornton review.”

As noted, however, for medical reasons the DG in question is not in a position to offer more detail to the Oireachtas committees: Detail such as the reason for the apparent haste in re-signing Ryan Tubridy when there did not appear to be pressing competition for his services, for instance.

Until this furtive arrangement is explained in full, RTÉ’s integrity, particularly in terms of organisational governance, remains compromised. Assigning responsibility, as occurred yesterday in Mr Lynch’s statement, is a necessary first step.

But accepting responsibility is a different matter. Until that step is taken can RTÉ truly move forward?