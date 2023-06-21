Irish Examiner view: Contrasting eras of responses to the President

The dust appears to be settling over President Michael D Higgins’s recent comments on neutrality, the forthcoming consultative forum on international security, and forum chairwoman Professor Louise Richardson.

His apology to Prof Richardson certainly seems to have taken some of the heat out of the controversy.

On the Government side, Tánaiste Micheál Martin issued a statement defending the forum, but in general, Government sources were restrained in their responses to the President’s intervention.

Some readers may recall a reaction set a different temperature when president Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh refused to sign the Emergency Powers Act in 1976 and referred it to the Supreme Court instead.

At an army function in Mullingar not long afterwards, the then defence minister Paddy Donegan was withering in his assessment of the President’s decision.

The phrase “thundering disgrace” in relation to Ó Dálaigh is the one generally attributed to Donegan, though there is also support for the idea that his language was far more colourful.

In any event, the outburst led to a full-blown constitutional crisis when Ó Dálaigh resigned.

Whether this episode is remembered when modern politicians consider commenting on the President of the day is unclear, but the contrast between the eras speaks for itself.