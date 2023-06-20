Irish Examiner view: Unbending abortion laws penalise women

Abortion rights globally are under consistent pressure for a variety of reasons, be they legal, political, moral, or otherwise, but recent prominent cases have brought to the fore the minefield women who need to terminate a pregnancy now face, as well as the challenges posed to many countries by overly restrictive legislation.
The death of Dorota Lalik in a hospital in Nowy Targ, Poland, last month sparked mass demonstrations across the country after it was revealed the 33-year-old’s could have survived if the John Paul II Hospital had told her that her life could be saved if she had an abortion.
Polish patients’ rights ombudsman, Bartlomiej Chmeilowiec, found last week that the hospital violated her rights by withholding information which could have saved her life.