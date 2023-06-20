Irish Examiner view: Unbending abortion laws penalise women

One woman dies unnecessarily in Poland and another is jailed in England — two cases that highlight how overly-restrictive abortion laws can cause unintended suffering
Irish Examiner view: Unbending abortion laws penalise women

Women participating in a vigil for 33-year-old Dorota Lalik who died in the John Paul II Hospital in Nowy Targ, Poland. Picture: Markus Schreiber/AP 

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 02:05

Abortion rights globally are under consistent pressure for a variety of reasons, be they legal, political, moral, or otherwise, but recent prominent cases have brought to the fore the minefield women who need to terminate a pregnancy now face, as well as the challenges posed to many countries by overly restrictive legislation.

The death of Dorota Lalik in a hospital in Nowy Targ, Poland, last month sparked mass demonstrations across the country after it was revealed the 33-year-old’s could have survived if the John Paul II Hospital had told her that her life could be saved if she had an abortion. 

Polish patients’ rights ombudsman, Bartlomiej Chmeilowiec, found last week that the hospital violated her rights by withholding information which could have saved her life.

Doctors in Poland say they are operating under a “freezing effect” as a result of a 2020 court decision which judged that abortion due to foetal abnormalities was unconstitutional. 

Doctors who carry out an early abortion face up to three years in jail if prosecutors later decide there was no danger to the mother. Some medics are now afraid to provide abortions because of the law.

And in England last week, we saw the jailing of a woman for procuring a late abortion in a case which both pro- and anti-abortion campaigners recognised as completely tragic. A mother of three will spend a year separated from those children as a result of a prosecution under existing law.

Both cases highlight gaps in laws in different parts of the world and both led to terrible and unwanted outcomes. They have highlighted how unforgiving laws can cost lives and unnecessarily penalise women with unintended consequences.

Read More

Irish Examiner View: Bottling up big issues by water confiscation 

More in this section

King Charles III coronation Irish Examiner view: President's comments on neutrality spark a war of words
Virtual cyborg hands holding sphere with AI text over workplace Irish Examiner view: AI creeps into the publishing realm
Irish Examiner view: Farewell to king of the whistleblowers Irish Examiner view: Farewell to king of the whistleblowers
WomenAbortion#Womens Health#Abortion lawsOur View
<p>Leona Maguire after a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Picture: David Berding/Getty Images</p>

Irish Examiner view: Rory falls short

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd