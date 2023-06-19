Irish Examiner View: Bottling up big issues by water confiscation 

Much of the end-of-season soccer coverage morphed into photographs of Manchester City’s Jack Grealish — once, like Declan Rice, a player coveted here because of their Irish forebears — doing a passable impersonation of Party Boy from TV’s Jackass series. All in a spirit of fun, albeit reconfirming the truism that there are many sportsmen who enjoy celebratory drinks.

Far less enjoyable was the experience of many people who journeyed to the Champions League final, Europe’s blue riband soccer event, which was contaminated by controversy over the treatment of supporters for the second year running.