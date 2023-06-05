Irish Examiner view: Dearth of facilities leads to 'wild toileting'

“He is from Cork. Does he care about Cork?” So asked a judge last week when he sentenced a 61-year-old man for exposing himself and urinating in the city’s main street. It’s a good question, and one worth asking, albeit that the defendant had 185 previous convictions, including 76 for being drunk.

But, whatever the circumstances of this case, there’s a bigger question which also has to be put, and it is one which has exercised citizens for a number of decades. Why is Ireland so very poor at providing public conveniences?