'Does he care about Cork?' Judge slams man for urinating on city street

A 61-year-old Cork man who exposed himself on the city’s main street in order to urinate was told by the sentencing judge that this might have been the first sight for a tourist on a weekend break.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Judge Colm Roberts said of Barry Hurley: “He is from Cork — does he care about Cork?

“He is urinating on the main street of the city when Cork is trying to have people come here as tourists on a city break — but the first thing they see is a drunk urinating and exposing himself.”

The defendant was represented by solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher but decided to stand up and speak directly to the judge during the sentencing hearing.

Hurley said: “I tried to get into (toilets at) McDonald’s and Burgerking but they wouldn’t let me in.

“I am waiting for a bed in the nuns in Blarney (St. Helen’s where people getting off alcohol go into residence).”

Judge Roberts told Barry Hurley: “I don’t take kindly to people gesticulating in court, getting cross is the worst thing you could be doing with me today.”

Mr Kelleher then said: “There is a dearth of public toilets in Cork city. And he cannot get into places.”

The solicitor said homeless services had organised accommodation for the defendant at Charlemont Terrace.

Previous convictions

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the 61-year-old had 185 previous convictions, including engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour.

Judge Colm Roberts said: “He is getting lots of convictions and the court is constantly giving him a break by not sending him to prison but he continues to offend on a regular basis.”

Mr Kelleher said that by and large he was getting convictions for being drunk and a danger and not a lot of threatening convictions. Judge Roberts wondered when 28 convictions for that offence became “not a lot.” The solicitor said the convictions spanned across his life to his present age of 61.

Judge Roberts imposed an overall sentence of ten weeks which he suspended. “The sentence is suspended for two years on condition that he does not drink in public and does not urinate in public. It is not acceptable. If you are going to get drunk you need to pick a place. You have your problems, don’t place your problems on someone else.

"You don’t know what difficulties you are causing for someone else by exposing yourself in public.”

The incident on St Patrick’s Street occurred on April 27 when he was drunk and threatening. In two other incidents within days of this, he was drunk and a danger in St Augustine’s Church and on a bus in Cork city.