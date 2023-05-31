Irish Examiner view: It’s time to lead by example

Disclosures yesterday about the impact on parents of ‘voluntary contributions’ to secondary school may surprise some, but for many parents those are more properly filed as grim confirmation than surprising revelations.

Yesterday we learned specifically that almost 90% of parents are cutting back or delaying spending in order to make those voluntary contributions, according to research by Grant Thornton on behalf of the St Vincent de Paul.

That percentage is an indication unto itself of the impact of this payment: One of the long-standing myths in Irish society is that second-level education is free for all — though the myth does not survive the first encounter parents have with post-primary education once their oldest child leaves sixth class.

The voluntary contribution must be described with quotation marks because it is a pretty euphemism for what is in most cases a mandatory offering, which can amount to several hundred euro.

There is plenty of anecdotal evidence of schools pressing home the need for parents to make this payment, and not always in a subtle manner. It was interesting to read the research show, for instance, how children whose parents have not made the payment can be identified.

“It had to be paid or the child did not receive a homework notebook,” said one parent.

“Teacher would ask where’s your notebook, so all the class would know fees weren’t paid. Very embarrassing for child.”

It must be acknowledged that the level of funding for schools needs to be increased.

The capitation grant for schools was cut during the period of austerity and has not kept pace with inflation.

However, there is no excuse for schools pressurising parents for these payments, directly or indirectly.

It cannot have escaped the notice of school principals and managers that families are grappling with a serious cost-of-living crisis, one which shows no signs of abating.

Accommodating those parents when they are already being squeezed on costs would be leading by example.