Irish Examiner view: It’s time to lead by example

‘Voluntary’ school contributions
Irish Examiner view: It’s time to lead by example

There is plenty of anecdotal evidence of schools pressing home the need for parents to make the 'voluntary' payment, and not always in a subtle manner. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 02:00

Disclosures yesterday about the impact on parents of ‘voluntary contributions’ to secondary school may surprise some, but for many parents those are more properly filed as grim confirmation than surprising revelations.

Yesterday we learned specifically that almost 90% of parents are cutting back or delaying spending in order to make those voluntary contributions, according to research by Grant Thornton on behalf of the St Vincent de Paul.

That percentage is an indication unto itself of the impact of this payment: One of the long-standing myths in Irish society is that second-level education is free for all — though the myth does not survive the first encounter parents have with post-primary education once their oldest child leaves sixth class.

The voluntary contribution must be described with quotation marks because it is a pretty euphemism for what is in most cases a mandatory offering, which can amount to several hundred euro.

There is plenty of anecdotal evidence of schools pressing home the need for parents to make this payment, and not always in a subtle manner. It was interesting to read the research show, for instance, how children whose parents have not made the payment can be identified.

“It had to be paid or the child did not receive a homework notebook,” said one parent. 

“Teacher would ask where’s your notebook, so all the class would know fees weren’t paid. Very embarrassing for child.” 

It must be acknowledged that the level of funding for schools needs to be increased. 

The capitation grant for schools was cut during the period of austerity and has not kept pace with inflation.

However, there is no excuse for schools pressurising parents for these payments, directly or indirectly. 

It cannot have escaped the notice of school principals and managers that families are grappling with a serious cost-of-living crisis, one which shows no signs of abating.

Accommodating those parents when they are already being squeezed on costs would be leading by example.

Read More

Consumers fear 'worst of cost-of-living crisis to come' 

More in this section

Tenancy Agreement Irish Examiner view: A picture of the challenges we are facing
Irish Examiner view: Welcome appointment of negotiator on mother and baby homes redress Irish Examiner view: Welcome appointment of negotiator on mother and baby homes redress
Joe Biden,Kevin McCarthy Irish Examiner view: Archaic debt ceiling must be scrapped  
SchoolsEducation#Cost of living#InflationOrganisation: St Vincent de PaulOrganisation: Grant Thornton
<p>Cork Airport's passenger numbers could hit more than 2.7m this year.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Cork-Dublin flights

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd