Irish Examiner view: Hopefully McCanns can find closure

Readers may not immediately recall where they were in 2007, though a few handy milestones and markers can help to specify the obsessions of the time.

It was a year before Barack Obama was elected US president, for instance. Twitter was an obscure start-up, so small in scale that there were a few thousand messages a day on the site in total. The failure of companies such as Bear Stearns in the US were harbingers of the global financial crisis which would soon cause havoc on these shores.