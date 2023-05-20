Irish Examiner view: Start spreadin’ the news

One might imagine, in this age of smartphones, dashcams, helmet cams, and 24/7 social media that a dramatic pursuit through one of the world’s busiest cities might have generated some footage to validate the descriptions of Harry Windsor and Meghan Markle that they were pursued “in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi”.

And hopefully it will emerge. There is no denying that there are excessive and unhealthy levels of interest in their activities. That part of it is generated by their own publicity machine is no excuse for placing lives in danger particularly given all the tragic and traumatising precedents.