Irish Examiner view: Start spreadin’ the news

One might imagine, in this age of smartphones, dashcams, helmet cams, and 24/7 social media that a dramatic pursuit through one of the world’s busiest cities might have generated some footage to validate the descriptions of Harry Windsor and Meghan Markle that they were pursued “in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi”.
And hopefully it will emerge. There is no denying that there are excessive and unhealthy levels of interest in their activities. That part of it is generated by their own publicity machine is no excuse for placing lives in danger particularly given all the tragic and traumatising precedents.
Certainly, it is in the interests of the couple to unearth compelling evidence which is presumably why they have asked the California-based celebrity news agency involved to hand over any images or footage captured during the incident. In return, their lawyers earned a lecture in constitutional law.
“In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps kings can do. Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers,” came the response.
Ouch. But, whatever the legal cut-and-thrust, news agencies and others know the value of exclusive footage and, if there is any, it will find its moment.
Until then the tinfoil hat brigade can fill the platforms with all manner of conspiracy theories, including the one that this was an assassination attempt organised by Buckingham Palace. As they like to sing in the Big Apple: “Start spreadin’ the news.”